Q: If Roanoke city was naming its streets after counties or lords, like Fairfax, why did it misspell Loudoun?
J.D. Fedor
Roanoke
A: True, the city is striped with thoroughfares that share their names with the commonwealth’s counties — Campbell, Tazewell, Wise, Albemarle, Arlington, Brunswick, to name a handful.
But do we make an incorrect assumption that all those streets are actually named for counties? The query was posed to Nelson Harris, former mayor who has studied and written about the city’s history.
“The early street names in the core of Roanoke — Wise, Campbell, Tazewell, Randolph, Gregory, Wells, Henry, Jefferson — were named for Virginia governors that pre-dated the town/city’s charter in 1882,” Harris wrote in an email.
Yet there is no unanimity of opinion among historians on street names sources in Roanoke. A salute is due Dyron Knick at the Virginia Room of the city library for spotting a contradiction in the 1912 “History of Roanoke County” by George S. Jack.
There it was offered Campbell Avenue was dubbed in honor of Dr. W.C. Campbell, the initial minister for First Presbyterian Church, who served in that post from 1881 to 1923.
Harris, the minister at Heights Community Church in Roanoke, doubted the claim for the preacher, but with a twinkle in his eye. The basis of his thinking was that the street name was already in place in the early 1880s and First Presbyterian’s Campbell was a new arrival in 1881.
“My guess would be Campbell Avenue was named for the former governor, not the minister. Being a minister, however, it’d be great if it were,” Harris said.
As reader Fedor observed, some counties were named in honor of English noblemen who were governors of Colonial Virginia. That may spark additional confusion. After all, Gov. John Campbell (1756-59) was the fourth Earl of Loudoun, Harris pointed out.
And we still haven’t addressed what’s up with Loudon Avenue. Harris said he did not know why — or even if — the current street name was misspelled.
“Once developments/subdivisions began to be created beyond the city the names were typically selected by the various land development companies for a wide variety of reasons,” he reported.
One example Harris offered was the Norwich industrial neighborhood, whose developer was from Norwich, Connecticut. Another instance was the neighborhood that became Virginia Heights/Raleigh Court. Street names include Westover, Windsor, Arden, Oxford and Amherst, intended “to convey some sense of romanticized Britain.”
Even so, the names of former governors continued to show up on streets that were added with the city’s growth . Which brings us back to Loudon Avenue. If Colonial Gov. John Campbell, the Earl of Loudoun, was the inspiration for the avenue’s name, who flubbed the spelling on the street signs?
Is this a simple misspelling or a case of mistaken identity in which the street was not named for the governor at all?
We may never know. Yet given the preponderance of Roanoke streets that are named for former governors, the misspelling theory has merit.
“That’s a definite possibility,” Harris wrote.
There are other streets whose names are obviously misspelled.
“A prime example of such happening is Hershberger Road, named for a family whose early homestead was in that area — the Harshbargers. Ooops! In fact, the old family home is still standing,” he said.
Harris has further reason to believe the Loudon stamped on the street signs is a spelling gaffe. Since Loudon runs parallel to other nearby streets named for governors (Harrison, Gilmer, and Patton) the misspelling theory is “a very reasonable guess.”
If such is the case and assuming another nearby avenue — Rutherford — is also so named, Harris speculated there is another spelling problem. The correction is John Rutherfoord.
Said mistake, if indeed it is, may have been easy to make. That governor, we hardly knew him.
John Rutherfoord is listed by Encyclopedia Virginia as an “acting” governor. He, John Mercer Patton and John Munford Gregory were Council of State members who served out the term of Thomas Walker Gilmer, a Whig who resigned after serving March 31, 1840, to March 21, 1841.
Rutherfoord’s term was March 31, 1841, to March 31, 1842.
Aside from all that, one more gubernatorial curveball comes our way courtesy of the encyclopedia. William Anne van Keppel, Earl of Albemarle, served a lengthy term as the Colonial governor 1737-1754. We wonder how he did it.
Lord Albemarle never set foot in the state — nor, in North America, for that matter — assigning all duties to deputies.
