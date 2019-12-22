Q: If there is any natural predator for deer? If a cougar is one, what can I do to help bring them back? The ecosystem can’t be balanced when there are 17 or possibly more deer in the herd that live on our 25-acre property 3 miles from downtown Vinton near the Blue Ridge Parkway. We’ve read there are possibly 15 million deer nationwide. All humane efforts to thin this herd and/or protect vegetation in our yard have failed. Overly restrictive deer hunting quotas appear to have led to ineffective population control. There seem to be no natural predators for deer. We have seen coyote, a bear or two, but nothing else capable of harming a deer.
Margo Brake
Roanoke County
A: Doubtless many others in the region and state are similarly troubled of mind over the hooved horde.
Before we turn to management issues on the question, let us again heed the wisdom of the ages to be careful of what one yearns for.
Testimony of a man who has gone eyeball to fang with a big cat is useful to make the point.
Bill Betty of Richmond, Rhode Island, is a researcher who specializes in cougars, also commonly known as mountain lions and pumas. Covering a roughly 50-year period, he claims 14 sightings “or close encounters” under “perfect or near-perfect conditions from under 30 feet” with one or another of the toothy felines in his home state.
How close?
“One was at 6 inches in my backyard,” he wrote in an introductory email received in the wake of previous reporting on the topic here.
When he and the cougar met in his backyard, the homeowner was carrying no weapon.
“When I saw him I thought, that’s it, he’s going to kill me, I’m finished,” Betty related in a subsequent telephone conversation.
Luck and providence intervened. The cat took a look and beat a slinking retreat.
“I thought, wait a minute, he’s afraid. I’ll just stand still and let him leave.”
Which brings us back to the question. Absolutely, mountain lions can be a counterbalance to the deer population. On the other hand, the cats may also from time to time present a menacing challenge to their human neighbors.
“They can kill you,” Betty said.
Such does not suggest overlooking the critical role of these top of the food chain predators in nature.
“The cougar is a keystone species on which one can design landscape-level conservation strategies … as well as an umbrella species, because conservation strategies benefiting cougars also benefit an array of other life forms living in intact ecosystems,” wrote wildlife researchers Linda Sweanor and Kenneth Logan in a 2001 report.
Helpfully, deer serve as a tantalizing and tasty morsel for the dining pleasure of resident cougars.
“Mountain lions are a keystone species that will help reduce the massive herds of whitetail deer that are out of control along the Atlantic coast,” Betty said.
His research led to his making more than 300 PowerPoint presentations on the species. He has attended a dozen conferences dealing with the big cats in both the United States and Canada. In addition, he has written about mountain lions for websites such as New England Diary .
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the once-numerous eastern cougar is “generally presumed to be extinct in the wild” but is still protected by the Endangered Species Act. Cougars were once the widest-ranging large mammal in the Western Hemisphere, roaming from Alaska to Chile and coast to coast in North America.
“At one time, they lived in every Eastern state in a variety of habitats including coastal marshes, mountains and forests,” the federal agency reported.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries lists “unconfirmed” cougar sightings in 29 counties including Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson and Roanoke and Rockbridge.
Citing confirmed cougar reports from multiple New England states as well as eastern Canada, Betty believes the cats are probably here in the Old Dominion now, but if not, they will be. The process he calls “recolonization” of areas where cougars had been driven to extinction is inevitable, he said.
“Persistent sightings of mothers and kittens across the Northeast are clues that recolonization is underway,” he wrote in 2018. “Credible reports of family groups and a few confirmations suggest that natural reproduction is occurring at higher rates than officials are willing to admit.”
Betty is among those who are skeptical about the reluctance of various federal and state wildlife officials to acknowledge what some have identified as a slow return of the cats to areas where they once thrived.
“We get accused of that kind of stuff all the time,” the Virginia game agency’s chief of wildlife Gray Anderson said in response to claims that reports of mountain lion sighting or other evidence is being suppressed. “We don’t want to hide that information. It’s all public.”
Theories about the presence of the big cats beyond their present day haunts in the western U.S. and a small range in Florida vary. Two leading ways of thinking are that newcomers east of the Mississippi are escaped cougars once held as pets, or they are travelers from other parts of North America.
“Eastern Canada, Florida and western states are the likely sources of these cougars,” Betty said. “In Virginia, the possibility of native cougars from the Blue Ridge Mountains making a comeback should not be dismissed, no matter what anyone thinks. Wait for the DNA tests to give us the answers in a decade or two.”
Anderson says he has seen no convincing evidence of adventurous strays returning to Virginia as yet, much less a breeding mountain lion population.
“It’s not for lack of looking,” he said. “We don’t have any active programs going, but people send us trail cams all the time. We get all sorts of track pictures. Inevitably, it’s a dog. The evidence never shows itself.
“The idea that we’d hide it, well, there’s just no reason for us to hide it.”
Betty is among those who oppose the views of organizations that advocate “rewilding” policies, strategies to reintroduce cougars into areas where they once roamed free. A similar strategy is taking place in far Southwest Virginia and other states with elk that have been reintroduced into the ecosystem.
Among other reasons Betty is against such a proposal for cougars is that he believes none of the state wildlife agencies would go along with it.
Instead, he holds that with no assistance the cats ultimately will follow their favorite prey, deer, including right up to suburban residences. The proof of that possibility is cougars now are comfortably thriving in urban environments in California and elsewhere.
“The appearance of cougars in Virginia is just what I expected would happen. It’s not out of the ordinary or unexpected. It matches the arrival of cougars in the northeast in precisely the same places — the suburbs — where deer are most numerous.”
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
