Last week, a short biographical sketch of the late Katherine Lawson was presented in this column. Her experience during the World War II era as one of the Roanoke Valley’s few female airplane pilots was part of the story.
I already knew some of her history with aviation. She was a lifelong family friend of my parents. My mother knew her as a child and both of them adored her.
During research into Katherine Lawson’s story, many fascinating facts unknown to me emerged. I learned about another family friend with the background — unknown to me — as a young lady flyer of the same era.
Helen Fitzpatrick, 96, is well-known in the community for many things, not the least of which being the mother of three accomplished Roanokers, her sons Beverly, Broaddus and Eric, and her longtime marriage to their father, the late Judge Beverly Fitzpatrick.
She was also one of the valley’s pioneering female pilots, according to Marshall Harris and Nelson Harris’ excellent book “Aviation in Roanoke.”
With thanks to our friends at the Virginia Room of the city library, here’s a quote that went with her accompanying period photograph in the Harris and Harris history:
“Not everyone who became a pilot during World War II did so for business reasons or to serve in the military,” it said, concluding that Helen Fitzpatrick “soloed and got her license in 1944, but she gave up flying when her husband concluded his military service.”
Here’s the rest of her story, starting with something else I never knew.
She, too, was once a young newspaper reporter for Roanoke’s old afternoon World-News, often working from the paper’s Salem bureau .
“She said she was in charge because she was the only one there,” said Bev Fitzpatrick, retired executive director of the Virginia Museum of Transportation.
At that time in her career as a cub reporter, she also worked with another young female reporter named Harriet Cantrell.
At the height of World War II and around the time of the D-Day landing in June 1944, the two friends decided to contribute more to the war effort.
“We decided that we would fly because there wasn’t anything else we could do,” Helen Fitzpatrick said. “We were stuck at home, so we decided to go fly.”
Learning how to do that came next. She does not remember the name of her instructor, but in time, she was aloft at the controls of a Piper Cub in the tricky winds characteristic of our Roanoke Valley. Her training involved working on nailing the three safe landings required to earn her license.
The second of these three landings involved a level of peril for the novice pilot, even though she did not know it at the time.
As it happened, she was coming in for the landing while trailing by what she thought was a prudent distance from one of the big DC-3 transport airplanes used for military training .
Being inexperienced, she misjudged the amount of turbulence the larger aircraft was creating.
As a consequence, her little Piper Cub was buffeted to the side, forcing the pilot to execute a challenging looping maneuver to maintain control.
The good news — she stuck the landing with aplomb.
Control tower personnel were beside themselves, as she soon found out.
“They were very excited. They thought I was going to die, I think. They told me that a ground loop was very dangerous.”
Apparently, her instructors never told her about the potential bumpy hazards to a small aircraft following too closely to a much larger one.
Years later, son Eric asked her how she had the nerve to go up in an aircraft during an era when so doing involved high degrees of uncertainty and even danger.
Interestingly, although she knew Katherine Lawson, Helen Fitzpatrick was unaware the younger woman also had been flying during the 1940s.
“I must have stopped flying when she got started.”
In any event, as pointed out in the Harris and Harris history, Fitzpatrick’s time in the cockpit coincided with the conclusion of her husband’s Navy tour in the Pacific after the Japanese surrender in 1945.
Soon after he got back home, they had a conversation about her flying.
“I’d written to him after I got my wings and he never wrote back. I thought, what in the world is wrong? He doesn’t seem to be proud of me at all.”
They discussed it when he returned to Roanoke after serving in both European and Pacific waters during the conflict. The conversation began as she voiced surprise that he’d never replied to her news about earning her license.
“ ‘Well, Helen,’ he said, ‘before I left, we had agreed that you would not take any extra chances nor would I. I gave up all these nice trips to Rome during the shooting and could have gone up there whenever I wanted, but didn’t do it because of the promise I made to you. Then here you were flying over these mountains.’ Well, he didn’t think that was very cute.”
In the end, what grounded her was a more pedestrian reason than personal safety.
“Back then, we didn’t have the money for me to be flying.”
