Oral history can get complicated, sometimes to the point of becoming similar to a game of Telephone. More an experiment than a competition or amusement, the child’s game has been around a while.
A storyteller shares an account with a listener who then tells the story to a third party. The story subsequently proceeds through a series of listeners obliged to retell it as accurately as possible to the next individual. Eventually, the series of recountings ends when it returns to the original source or simply ceases with one last retelling.
The point is to discover to what extent each subsequent version adds embellishment or inaccuracy to the original.
Such a multiple-version story began in this space a while back. Prompted by a brief history of long defunct Daleville Academy/Daleville College in Botetourt County that had appeared here, Carolyn Winborne sent in a note with a story about the school that she had once heard from a lady who was her fellow congregant at the Williamson Road Church of the Brethren. The woman was an alumna of the college.
Winborne wrote that she could not verify the veracity of the story, “but I hope it is” true. For those who missed it, here’s how it goes:
Back in the day (Daleville was absorbed by Bridgewater College and closed in the 1930s), fun-loving female boarding students would stage occasional soirees in their upper -floor dormitory living space. Such parties required guests, of course, but there was a problem with male invitees. Young gentlemen were barred by rule from visiting these coed living quarters.
Not to worry. A conspiracy was hatched by the clever hostesses to devise an elaborate method of circumventing school regulations. The result was a system in which the fellows could be hoisted aloft to the upper floor by means of rope and basket.
Presumably, this worked well enough to be repeated on occasion. The end came when the caper unraveled in a most unfortunate way. It seems that one of the party nights, a fresh arrival was not at all one of the dashing young men of the student body. Instead, it was the school’s chief administrator.
The administrator, we may suppose, was not in a festive mood.
The mortification at this arrival that gripped these young female scholars we can only imagine. So panicked were they that they took one look and released the tether, sending the old gentleman into freefall.
There the story ended, no word of broken bones or fatality provided.
Enter Danny Adams, one of the librarians at Ferrum College in Franklin County. Upon reading the previous account in the newspaper, he emailed that he had heard pretty much the same story, but the version he was familiar with had a Ferrum dateline.
Furthermore, the Ferrum story was linked to a historical figure.
The school administrator trying to get the drop on student scofflaws before being dumped in a nasty fall was identified as Dr. Benjamin Moore Beckham, Ferrum’s founder and first president (1913-34). Beckham was also a long-serving Methodist minister in addition to his educational career. He delivered his last sermon a week before he died at age 89 in 1957, according to his obituary in The Roanoke Times.
Adams is researching and assembling a history of the college for publication. In a follow-up telephone call, the librarian identified the source of the story about Beckham as Dr. Francis Amos of Rocky Mount, a past president of the Franklin County Historical Society.
Dr. Amos is also an old friend of the newspaper as well, so we gave him a call.
“I heard the story from my grandmother, who was a friend of the Beckhams,” Amos said.
Amos was unaware of the similar anecdote from the Botetourt County school. Unlike the Daleville story, he did provide an alternative dramatic climax in that the administrator’s fall resulted in injuries, possibly a broken arm.
In any event, “it is the kind of story you do not forget,” he said.
For possible additional information, Amos referred us to his old friend Karl Edwards, whose “A Brief History of the Village of Ferrum, Virginia” was published in 2019.
Edwards had heard the same story from Amos, adding that during research, he could have also seen some sort of written account.
Edwards speculated that the story was “probably apocryphal” at least as far as the means of delivering invitees to an upper floor. The idea of a block and tackle and basket system seemed far-fetched to him “unless they just threw them down a rope to crawl up.”
Edwards suggested a call to Nancy Wilson Long, a retired English teacher and occasional substitute at Franklin County High School who I knew from my former posting in the English department of the same school. Nancy Long is Dr. Beckham’s granddaughter.
Although amused by the story, she had never heard it or of Daleville Academy or Daleville College. Any doubts she had about the veracity of the story centered on her grandfather’s substantial build and how that might negatively impact attempts to hoist him aloft.
Adams said later Nancy Long had a point about the difficulties of hauling Dr. Beckham up in a basket.
“He was always the tallest person in the pictures I have seen of him,” Adams said.
Nancy Long offered her older brother Bob Wilson as a potential source of more information, as he is more of an authority on Ferrum and family history than she is. Contacted at his residence in North Carolina, Wilson agreed with his sister that he’d neither heard the story nor of the Daleville school.
However, Wilson said that based on his grandfather’s stern faith and sense of duty, student discipline was doubtless among his leading concerns as a college president.
So how do we reconcile these two similar stories with differing casts of characters and locations? One clue is provided by Carolyn Winborne.
Her mother, Winborne wrote, was named Ella Boitnott and was born the youngest of eight in 1910 in Franklin County. Two of the mother’s siblings were students at Daleville Academy, the name of the institution during the time it was a secondary school. In Daleville’s history, it was by turns a primary, secondary and four-year college.
Franklin County was the source of many of Daleville’s students as it was for Ferrum’s in the early days. Could it be possible that somehow the retelling of the story Winborne heard had originated with Ferrum and not Daleville?
Too, it does seem entirely plausible that given similar subsets of farm-bred students at both Ferrum and Daleville, that plenty in the crowd had access to and knew how to use block and tackle.
Adams added one other theory : Given the presumed overlapping of the two student bodies with Franklin County roots, word of the caper reached students at the other school who were then inspired to devise a similar plot.
“Maybe they were doing it at both schools,” Adams said.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.