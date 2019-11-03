Since an outdoor aluminum ladder had once been seen on premises at the Lillian Allen residence, she was asked if she’d climbed it lately.
“Why, yes,” she said, “how’d you expect me to get something down?”
How, indeed.
If the gutter needs clearing or a branch falls on the roof, what other way will you straighten things out unless you climb up there?
Mrs. Allen lays the facts out as she always does with a twinkle of enthusiasm and good cheer sparkling from her eyes.
As we know from previous visits with her over in west Salem, Mrs. Allen is not the retiring type. Not at 96, anyway.
“I’ll be 97 in January,” she was saying the other day.
A person for all seasons, she is particularly in her element when the falling leaves form yellow carpets to cushion the landing of chartreuse-hulled walnuts. Her longstanding expertise on this nutty profusion was the basis of our first introduction a few seasons back.
For years, she’s harvested the proceeds of her walnut trees, dried, hulled, cleaned, cracked, bagged, weighed (a pound per bag), and sold them to an extremely select clientele.
Some of her children and grandchildren have fussed that she does not charge enough. They have a legitimate point. The walnut business is a tough go, especially measured by the hour.
She listens to what they have to say respectfully, then continues to hold the line on pricing.
“Money’s the root of all evil,” she observed with a wry laugh.
People keep asking every year when will she have some more walnut quarters bagged up for sale. She runs into these customer wannabes when she’s out and about. She still drives, although her travels have been curtailed of late by a leaky windshield seal she’s been meaning to get fixed.
She has help when she needs it, assorted children and grandchildren still residing hereabouts. Granddaughter Amanda Allen, one of 15 living from sea to shining sea, stays in touch between shifts nursing at LewisGale. After work, she picks her grandmother up to take her over to Green Hill Park for their walk.
“We try to do it every day a mile or two depending on what kind of day it is, usually do about a mile,” Amanda said.
The grandmother has the slender looks of one who stays on her feet, although her road work has gone down over the years.
Her doctor told her a right long time ago that she had “hardening of the arteries” and it didn’t look good. Mrs. Allen then took up walking.
“Three miles after my husband went to work, three more miles during the middle of the day, and three more in the evening.”
Her present-day strolls in the park provide one of those opportunities for people who recognize her to ask about walnut availability. She’s coy about future business plans, occasionally suggesting cutbacks in harvest and processing could be on the horizon.
Meanwhile, she’s never been one to withhold trade secrets. So if supplies of local walnuts get tight — she’s not saying whether they will or won’t — here’s what she’ll tell you about doing the job yourself.
Gather them as they fall or leave them in the grass for a while, it doesn’t matter, she advises. Once collected, she packs the unprocessed nuts in net bags, piles them in baskets, or arranges them on racks her late husband built to that end and stores them in her garage, sometimes for months.
“They will dry and then the hull will come off better.”
They keep well long as it’s dry. Cold doesn’t bother them a bit while they wait for her to get to them. She keeps no records on annual production, but safe to say, it is measured in bushels.
Hulling is a tedious process executed entirely by hand. Once that chore is completed, she prepares to remove the shells by cleaning them first. This is accomplished in one of two ways.
The automated method is to load them up into her vintage Maytag washer on the back porch of one of her outbuildings. The low-tech system involves shaking them vigorously in an old net onion or potato sack to separate the dried particulate from the shell.
Then she cracks them “to get the goodies inside.” This involves her basement, a cinderblock, a hammer, and an accurate and delicate whack to open the shell gently so as not to disturb the contents. She opens the shell the rest of the way by hand, the goal being solid nut quarters devoid of shell debris.
Her instructions stop at this point. You’re on your own here out.
No recipes will you read here, although there are a million ways to cook with walnuts. Mrs. Allen’s family’s favorite is homemade chocolate-covered walnut candy.
In her younger days, she liked to take the direct approach to walnut consumption.
“I liked to eat them straight out of the shell.”
That was when she took a minute or two off from work.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.