This week’s question in part leads to the accelerating international conversation about racial justice.
Q: When I was 15 and 16 years old in 1957 and 1958, my father had a mobile home dealership on the corner of Electric Road and East Main Street in Salem. The lot now is home to a First Virginia Bank branch. When the family dealership was open, there was a tombstone there, a simple one on which read the interred was “Negro PFC, CSA.” I always wondered who was buried there and what happened to the grave.
Bill Ward
Smith Mountain Lake
A: Lost, forgotten or overlooked hallowed ground in the local landscape has been a continuing topic here. The grave that serves as the basis for the question is one of many for which additional information is frustratingly difficult to track down.
A deep dive into courthouse and funeral home records will not be part of our service to the reader this week, but that does not indicate there are not alternate sources for useful information. Historian John Long and archaeologist Tom Klatka were consulted to that end.
Long is education director at the National D-Day Memorial and had been director at the Salem Museum. He also writes a regular column for the newspaper. Klatka works out of the Salem office of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and maintains an inventory of private graveyards in Roanoke County and city.
Neither had specific information about the grave in question. Both offered helpful context, to come shortly.
At this point, it is important to stress any investigation involving so -called African American Confederates opens a jar full of worms bigger than anacondas on a high calorie diet.
Historian Kevin Levin describes wide scale black military service in the rebel cause as a pernicious myth of the Civil War. He is author of the 2019 “Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth.”
Countering, the website of the Sons of Confederate Veterans holds that during the war, an unattributed estimate of 65,000 blacks served in CSA ranks with 13,000 seeing combat. The Sons webpage entry quotes historian Ervin L. Jordan Jr., author of the 1995 “Black Confederates and Afro-Yankees in Civil War Virginia” published by the University of Virginia Press, as describing attempts to downplay black participation in rebel military operations as a “cover-up.”
A brief sketch of debate about African American service to the rebel effort will follow.
In any event, Long knew delving into today’s question could present secondary issues. The question, he quipped, may “stir up a hornet’s nest,” possibly “even murder hornets!”
We proceed with eyes open.
Long was unaware of a grave site at that location but did offer a couple of anecdotes about Salem’s connection to the narrative of African American experience with rebel armed forces.
The first dealt with the records of the celebrated Salem Flying Artillery in which a black man named Jacob Jones was identified as enlisting for the unit as a drummer as the war started. No further mention of the man on the muster rolls past 1861 suggests to Long the man may have been barred from continued martial drumming “because of the color of his skin.”
Another possibility could be the man died from war injuries or disease or deserted. Obviously, the record is unclear.
The second anecdote involves a group of local slaveholders who, toward the end of the war, offered enslaved males for use as soldiers in the rapidly diminishing rebel forces. That notion died when “the defeat of the Confederacy intervened before that idea could get off the ground.”
To close, Long offered a persistent mystery about a link between a black Salemite and the defeated CSA that involved a headstone in the old African American East Hill Cemetery North behind the Salem Museum on Main Street. The oldest marker is dated 1869, four years after the war ended, the deceased named George Washington Thomas and a free man before the war.
The epitaph reads that the stone was erected by the “white people of Salem, Va.” in honor of an “honest and industrious Colored man, who in the day of Virginia’s greatest trial was willing to join hands with his white neighbors in the bond of mutual friendship and sympathy.”
Long described the cryptic reference to the state’s “greatest trial” as obviously the war. Absent no mention of military service, the historian deduced “more likely Thomas was a supporter of the cause than that he actually wore the uniform.” As for the “joined hands” part, the mystery of the deeds so celebrated persists.
Klatka said that old graves often have been unwittingly (or otherwise) lost or destroyed as land is redeveloped. Occasionally workmen “do the right thing,” which is to report the grave to the proper authorities. In those cases, the grave is moved respectfully to another location. Records of such re-interments are held in county courthouses or funeral homes or simply lost with the passage of time, Klatka said.
Claims that support widespread participation of blacks in service to the rebel cause are backed up on the Sons website with 22 talking points compiled by Scott Williams (swcelt@stlnet.com). References cited include Charles Kelly Barrow, et. al., “Forgotten Confederates: An Anthology About Black Southerners” (1995); Ervin L. Jordan, Jr., “Black Confederates and Afro-Yankees in Civil War Virginia” (1995); and Richard Rollins, “Black Southerners in Gray” (1994).
Levin is part of a cadre of historians who hold that large numbers of blacks labored on behalf of the rebels in a variety of capacities, mostly doing so in slavery. No question those enslaved were central to the war effort.
“It’s absolutely important to think of these enslaved men as the cornerstone or foundation of any Confederate army because it’s their presence, it’s the roles that they’re playing, that make camping, marching and conducting battles even possible,” Levin was quoted as saying in a recent piece in The Guardian.
Widescale voluntary black participation in the Confederate war effort was a myth that is part of the discredited “Lost Cause” narrative that emerged after the war, Levin argues. That narrative was a fantasy advanced by white southerners to romanticize and rationalize an insurrection in support of the institution of slavery.
The fantasy led in part to the turn -of -the -century wave of erection of statuary and other CSA iconography. Some of that is currently in the process of removal on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. That the war was not about slavery at all is an associated notion that persists among modern -day rebel apologists.
“They argue that the war was never about slavery, that their cause remained just even though they were defeated,” Levin told The Guardian. “What was central to the lost cause was that they believed and maintained that their enslaved people remain loyal to them and the Confederacy until the very end.”
That so-called “loyalty” was one of the themes of the 1937 Academy Award winning “Gone With the Wind.” That is among reasons HBO pulled the movie from its playlist last week in the wake of worldwide protests over the death in police custody of George Floyd and associated calls for racial justice.
The conversation continues.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
