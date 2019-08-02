The Zaxby’s franchises in Roanoke and Salem are being shuttered by their owner.
The sudden closing of the two locations caught employees by surprise and left them without their final paychecks, said a worker employed at the Salem site.
Franchisee Tom Noelke, who’s owned the restaurants for about 11 years, said a court trustee would be handling the business’s assets and payments to creditors.
The nature of that process wasn’t immediately clear. A search of federal court filings showed no pending bankruptcy proceedings for the entity, Vazax Dining LLC, associated with the fast-casual eateries.
Noelke didn’t immediately offer more specifics. But he said he hoped the trustee would be able to settle up with all parties.
“I feel bad about the payroll issue,” he wrote via text message. “I have never missed a payroll in your markets for 11 years.”
“I just lost my grip on the cashflow.”
Noelke encouraged workers to file for unemployment benefits and begin looking for new jobs. He didn’t directly address a question asking if he could assure employees that they would be paid eventually.
The two restaurants each employed about 20 people, all in part-time positions, he said. Both properties were rented so their future use will be determined by other parties.
Noelke said his decision wasn’t a reflection on the Zaxby’s brand and added he’d be happy to see a new franchisee step up and take over the market.
In a statement, Zaxby’s offices, headquartered in Georgia, said it just learned of the closing this week.
The company is working to find out more but said some information won’t be available to it as Vazax Dining LLC, is an independent licensee.
“We are troubled to receive reports that some employees have not been paid and have asked the licensee for this location to maintain and coordinate communication with his employees to resolve the situation,” it said.
Kaylin Grissom, a 16-year-old who worked at the Salem location, said staffers there were caught off guard about two weeks ago when they found signs posted announcing the site was closed for remodeling.
It’s not clear why the closing was initially described as a pending renovation. Grissom said she and her coworkers were given no notice of any closing either temporary or permanent.
“I’m just really, really confused,” she said, speaking Thursday, adding she’s concerned by the lack of communication and the uncertainty surrounding their final checks.
Grissom had been planning to put her money toward back-to-school shopping. “I know there are people who were depending on this paycheck for rent, car payments and everything else,” she added.
Noelke, in an initial interview Wednesday and follow-up Friday, said in part that rising costs and staffing challenges had been gnawing at the business.
A pending claim in Salem General District Court points to potential financial woes. A local contractor, Prillaman Mechanical Heating & A/C, filed a warrant in debt claim against Noelke seeking payment on a $7,137.96 bill, court records show.
The claim, filed July 22, is for the remaining bill on work done at the Salem restaurant location last year, said company owner Tito Sainz.
The company initially received installment payments, Sainz said, but those ceased, and no new information had been shared with it since at least March.
The civil case is now slated to be heard in court Sep. 3.
Noelke, speaking generally to his decision to close, said business had remained largely level but he was facing growing costs for labor, equipment and other operations.
Multiple factors were converging, he said, and cash flow was becoming a mounting challenge.
Noelke added he realized there would be a domino effect on other stakeholders and indicated he didn’t make the decision lightly.
“It’s not something clearly that anyone wanted to happen,” he said.