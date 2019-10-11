A woman's body was found in a wooded area along the 1500 block of Wasena Avenue Southwest on Thursday evening, Roanoke police spokeswoman Caitlin Cline said.

The medical examiner's office ruled the death accidental, Cline said Friday.

Police did not say what kind of accident happened.

"As there was no crime involved, we will not be identifying the person," Cline said in an email. "We will respect the family during this difficult time."

