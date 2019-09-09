A Franklin County woman was killed in a car crash Monday morning.

State police said the crash happened about 8 a.m. near the Redwood area. 

A 1994 Nissan Pathfinder heading north ran off Virginia 671, veered back across the road, and struck a tree near Estate Drive.

Nila J. Pizarro, 67 of Glade Hill died at the scene, state police said.

She was not wearing a seat belt.

State police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Henri Gendreau covers crime in Roanoke and the surrounding area.

Recommended for you

Load comments