A Franklin County woman was killed in a car crash Monday morning.
State police said the crash happened about 8 a.m. near the Redwood area.
A 1994 Nissan Pathfinder heading north ran off Virginia 671, veered back across the road, and struck a tree near Estate Drive.
Nila J. Pizarro, 67 of Glade Hill died at the scene, state police said.
She was not wearing a seat belt.
State police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.