A woman is dead and the suspected shooter wounded by police after a Thursday incident in Pittsylvania County.
Neither the woman nor the man who police describe as a homicide suspect were named in a Virginia State Police news release.
According to the news release, a woman was reported killed just before 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 8600 block of Mount Cross Road. Emergency dispatchers could hear more gunshots in the background of the call, the news release said.
When Pittsylvania County sheriff's deputies arrived, they found an armed man who refused to put down his gun. The news release said that more shots were fired, though it did not specify if it was officers or suspect who was shooting.
Eventually, however, the man was shot by officers and was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what the news release described as serious injuries.
Inside the home, officers found the body of a woman. Additionally, two girls and a man were found to have been at the residence but escaped safely to a neighbor's home before officers arrived, the news release said.
State police continue to investigate.
