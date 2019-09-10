A Roanoke woman died Monday after being injured in a car crash last month, police said.
Michelle Dimassimo , 47, was taken to the hospital Aug. 31 with serious injuries after a car crash in the 2000 block of 10th Street Northwest.
No arrests have been made in the crash, police said.
A vehicle was heading south on 10th Street about 5 p.m. when it crashed. Police did not report what caused the wreck.
Officers found a woman lying on the ground near the vehicle and two men outside the vehicle with no visible injuries.
Dimassimo was not the driver, police said.
