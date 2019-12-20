A house fire Thursday night in southwest Roanoke displaced a woman and her dog, who escaped unharmed.
Bill Newbury, who lives next door, said he had fallen asleep while watching television when he was awoken by someone pounding on his front door at about 10:50 p.m.
A passerby had spotted a house on fire in the 1900 block of Brandon Avenue, not far from Patrick Henry High School, and called 911.
As they waited for the first fire truck to arrive, Newbury said he “just instinctively” grabbed his garden hose and began to spray at the corner of the house closest to him.
“Obviously, a garden hose is not going to keep it at bay, but it did slow it down in the corner so it didn’t turn into an inferno,” Newbury said.
When fire crews arrived a short time later, they found the house consumed in heavy flames and smoke.
By then, Newbury’s neighbor was in the back yard. She told Newbury that her dog, a blue tick hound, had alerted her to the fire in plenty of time to escape. She was staying with friends Friday while looking for temporary housing, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said in a news release.
