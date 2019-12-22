More than 500 people have participated in Virginia’s syringe exchange programs, with 39 receiving treatment for hepatitis C, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
The three programs operating in Virginia are showing encouraging results in their effort to curb the spread of infectious diseases brought on by the opioid epidemic. With Roanoke poised to launch its syringe exchange in January, the General Assembly will have to revisit the law this upcoming legislative session to decide whether to allow these programs to continue to operate.
“We’ve been open for over a year and the sky hasn’t fallen and we’ve had a lot of positive outcome,” said Emily Westerholm, the comprehensive harm reduction program coordinator for the Health Brigade in Richmond. “We’re really hoping to just do some more growth throughout the state. I think Virginia could be on the right side of history with this if they make some changes to move forward and open it up a little bit more.”
The law that passed in 2017 allowed for the operation of comprehensive harm reduction programs, which would include providing needles. The state law protects employees at syringe exchanges from being charged under paraphernalia and drug possession laws, but it doesn’t cover program participants.
The law also came with a sunset clause, set to expire in 2020 unless state lawmakers extend it or eliminate it.
Virginia has been slow to roll out these programs, in part due to it having one of the more restrictive laws in the country. It requires formal support from law enforcement, which has proven to be a barrier to some public health organizations trying to start these programs.
Wise County opened the first program in June 2018, and Smyth County began hosting one in January of this year.
“We’re pleased with the progress our sites have made,” said Elaine Martin, director of HIV and hepatitis prevention services with the Health Department. “New program start-ups always take longer. And then you have the added thing of illegal behavior that is pretty highly stigmatized still, and so it takes that time to develop trust and rapport in the community.”
Between June 2018 and September of this year, the Health Department has recorded 553 regular participants.
These numbers on the department’s website are low, though. When the Health Brigade rolled out its mobile unit in August to complement services available at its office building, it saw a significant uptick in participants. Westerholm said they currently have about 500 participants as of December.
Programs reported 126 people receiving an HIV test, but they haven’t identified anyone testing positive for HIV. Of the 124 people who received a hepatitis C test, 39 tested positive and were linked to treatment.
The programs have distributed 96,000-plus needles, with more than 91,000 dirty ones returned, which Martin said is a higher return rate than many programs.
Programs have referred 215 people to social services, 61 to health insurance enrollment, and 37 to medical care. Also, 183 people were referred to substance abuse disorder treatment, and 31 were directed to mental health services.
The programs also hand out naloxone kits so people using drugs have the antidote to reverse an overdose. Of the 472 kits distributed, 32 participants reported using naloxone on someone overdosing.
“That’s potentially 32 lives saved,” Martin said.
With only three programs up and running, there’s not a lot of data.
However, needle exchanges aren’t a new idea, and research over the last three decades shows they are safe and save taxpayers money by reducing burdensome health care costs.
The opioid crisis has driven a spike in hepatitis C cases in Virginia. Among 18- to 30-year-olds — those most likely to contract hepatitis C through drug injection — 2,033 new cases of the disease were reported last year, up from 840 seven years earlier, according to the Health Department.
Southwest Virginia has been hit particularly hard by the opioid epidemic. Scott County has the highest rate of hepatitis C cases, with 1,246 cases for every 100,000 residents. The state rate is 133 hepatitis C cases for every 100,000 residents.
While the needles may attract people to the programs for the first time, it’s the comprehensive services that make the programs effective, said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the program health manager with the Mount Rogers Health District, where the Smyth County exchange is located. Smyth County has 96 participants who have visited 658 times, 562 of which are return visits. Hubbard said four people have stopped using substances, and over a quarter of participants have decreased drug usage.
“Prevention keeps people from experiencing addiction, treatment is there for those ready for it, and in the gap between stands harm reduction,” she said. “Harm reduction meets participants where they are and seeks to improve their outcomes based on their current needs.”
Other localities have expressed interest to the Health Department in operating a needle exchange, but they’re still working through the process, Martin said.
The Drop-In Center in Roanoke is starting its program in January after a yearslong process of getting the police chief to formally state he supported the program. Chief Tim Jones had been resistant, saying his support would endorse illegal behavior.
The exchange will operate as a mobile unit at various locations in the city. The Drop-In Center will have additional details closer to the opening date.
Westerholm said its mobile unit has been helpful in meeting people where they’re comfortable. She said there can be a stigma attached to visiting the Health Brigade’s building in a trendy part of town.
“It just makes it a lot more approachable if we’re there and I think it also shows our commitment if we’re willing to go and hang out in a neighborhood for hours at a time,” she said.
No legislation has been filed regarding the existing law. But those running harm reduction programs said they’d like to see something more flexible to encourage these programs to grow.
“We would love to see some things change around the laws, and in general for people to have more access, because we know how successful it has been for us and how successful it can be for other places as well,” Westerholm said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.