A wildfire scorched approximately 23 acres of national forest land Monday up in the North Creek area of Botetourt County, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire, reported in the early morning, was fully contained by Monday evening but may continue to smoke until later in the week when forecasted rain will help snuff it out completely, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests worked with the Virginia Department of Forestry to respond to the fire.
