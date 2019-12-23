Former Roanoke City Councilman John Garland is back in his element as a developer.
Elected office, it turned out, was rather decidedly not his element.
In more than two years on council, Garland, accustomed to the efficiency of making his own decisions as owner of his own companies, chafed at the constraints of local government, and the politics, too.
When he resigned his seat in frustration in January, he predicted he could have more positive impact on the city off the council than he did on it. Since then, Garland, who often found himself a one-man council caucus, has gone a ways to prove his prediction right.
His redevelopment of buildings in the Wasena’s village commercial center has become home to thriving and popular new businesses — a coffee shop, a restaurant and a vintage clothing shop — and he’s won plaudits for the success. The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation cited Garland’s Wasena project for a revitalization award, and his work there also was recognized at the city’s annual Neighborhood Awards in the community partnership category.
“This has probably been more fun than city council,” Garland said.
The Roanoke native and specialist at rehabilitation of historic buildings often felt constrained during his time in office.
With most of his company’s business in the city, he found himself faced with conflicts of interest somewhat regularly. One such conflict, which he reported himself, finally resulted in his resignation.
The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority determined Garland had a conflict of interest because he leased apartments to tenants who used Section 8 housing vouchers issued by the authority. The city council appoints the authority’s board.
Garland opted to resign so the tenants wouldn't have to move. In the end, they were forced to move anyway, he said, because the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which funds the Section 8 program, considers the conflict active for a year after its remedied.
“I felt like we were getting trapped by bureaucratic rules instead of looking at stuff in a common sense way,” he said.
The unexcitable Garland took the resignation in stride. “It was disappointing in that I really enjoyed being on city council,” he said. “To be able to participate in that way was very rewarding.”
At the same time, the demands of attending events could be burdensome while operating a business, he said. And the council, he learned, operates in a way he found confining and unsatisfying.
He expected more discussion of ideas before and with the public, he said, but instead encountered a decorum that discouraged that.
It was considered bad form to present an idea for the first time during a council meeting, without first discussing it with council members, he said. The unexpected was frowned upon.
Most of the council’s work was blessing ideas delivered by city staff, instead of leading the city with its own ideas, Garland said.
“It was pretty difficult to get things done,” he said. “I really thought that as a council member you could really have substantive change and bring ideas to the table and see those ideas to fruition.”
Back in the private sector, he’s in the comfort zone of executive authority, and is staying plenty busy. His company, Garland Properties, is involved in seven different projects right now.
From renovating a few homes in Wasena and Old Southwest to converting the former Salvation Army Red Sheild Lodge into apartments and commercial space to turning a former middle school in Hampton into a few dozen apartments.
Garland confessed it’s crossed his mind to run for a council seat again someday, despite all its drawbacks.
“But after I think about it,” he said, “I’m having more fun and getting more done doing what I do as a developer.”
