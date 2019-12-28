The recent success of a Roanoke courthouse convenience has spawned a sibling of sorts, and a crosstown cousin as well.
Back in May, around the time the state courthouse on Church Avenue was rechristened the Oliver W. Hill Justice Center, a bright green bank of lockers appeared in the main lobby. It offers visitors a safe place to store their cellphones when they’re in the building.
A state rule set forth in 2010 bans the general public from bringing electronic devices into courthouses, and it’s a restriction whose frustrations over the past decade have grown in direct proportion to the ubiquity of mobile phones.
Which is to say: Quite a bit, especially given that about 800 people pass through the building each day, some for the first time.
In the past, the ban led some to hide devices outside the building, a less-than-ideal solution, but for those who arrived by bus or on foot, few other options were available if they wanted in.
The PacMül storage unit, which runs about $3,500, offers 18 lockable cabinets and it’s free to the public.
“It’s met our expectations and in some ways exceeded them,” Roanoke Sheriff’s Capt. Chuck Ferguson said this week.
Within months of the first, a second bank of lockers was brought in and installed at the building’s west entrance, near Roanoke’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
Ferguson said it’s clear cellphones have become nearly indispensable to some over the past 10 years. But in a courtroom setting, they can present serious security risks. They can be used to photograph or record courtroom testimony, can allow forbidden communication involving trial witnesses, or can simply create distractions.
“We’ve got a good solution now,” he said. “It doesn’t have an adverse effect on security, and we don’t have to turn the person away at the door.
“No one wants to be the person telling someone they have to walk back to their car.”
Ferguson still asks that visitors who are able to leave their phones elsewhere continue to do so, citing the three dozen lockers that are available against the hundreds of traffic court cases that can be heard on a given day, or the periodic jury pools that require the appearance of dozens of potential jurors.
Back in May, Roanoke County Sheriff Eric Orange said the ban had been in place for so long, it wasn’t a problem at his courthouse.
“I assumed that most had grown accustomed to it,” he said.
But in the wake of Roanoke’s lockers, Orange heard from others, including a county resident who cannot drive and relies on ride-sharing apps to get around. Without their phone, he said, they weren’t able to schedule a pickup.
Soon after, a locker unit was added to the lobby of the jail, which is directly adjacent to the county courthouse lobby.
“Since its implementation, our cellphone locker system has received very positive feedback and is used on a regular basis,” Orange said.
Late last year, the Supreme Court of Virginia issued a model policy in which its chief judge recommended loosening restrictions to allow devices in lobbies and other areas.
Circuit judges in the area said they would consider various options along those lines, but for now, the lockers are the only significant change.
