The House of Representatives on Friday approved a historic $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, with Western Virginia's three Republican congressmen supporting the legislation.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act already passed the Senate, so it's on the way to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature. It would be the third piece of legislation Congress has passed to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.
Here's what the three congressmen had to say about the legislation.
Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt
“Our nation is facing a historic crisis. In the last month, COVID-19 has infected over 85,000 Americans, more than any other nation on earth. Over 1,200 of our fellow Americans have perished, and we are making every effort to stop the virus from taking from us thousands more of our neighbors, our friends and our family members. The first Virginian was infected only three weeks ago, and since then we have seen life as we know it across our commonwealth come to a screeching halt.
“With the passage of the CARES Act, Congress has acted to address both the health crisis and the economic crisis surrounding COVID-19, providing resources to hospitals and health care workers while supporting American workers and small businesses through this challenging time. While I did not agree with all of the provisions, I was pleased the Senate rejected Speaker Pelosi’s progressive wish list and proud to vote in favor of this legislation. It provides much-needed assistance to 6th District residents and businesses and gives our hospitals and health care providers the best fighting chance to contain COVID-19 and rid it from our Nation.”
Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem
“Our country faces an extraordinary crisis with far-reaching impacts on American life. This situation calls for urgency and a broad-based response.
“I have read the complete text of the CARES Act. While I do not agree with everything in the bill, I believe that it will deliver on its most important goals — helping Americans out of work due to the coronavirus, offering support to small businesses, and providing federal health agencies, states, and local governments with the funding and equipment they need as they continue to fight this pandemic.”
Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson
"Government can do 'some' things for the American people. The CARES Act is not perfect, but it provides much needed funds for medical equipment, support for small businesses, and additional tools to fight this crisis. This bill is a step forward and when combined with the same American spirit that brought us through 9-11 and crises past, we can come out of this stronger.
"The true strength of our great nation is what people do for each other. Rugged individualism turns into compassionate sacrifice. The charity of American spirit expands and envelopes all others. We see those in need. We act. We volunteer. We lead. We 'step into the breach.' "
