As expected, the three congressmen representing Western Virginia voted against impeaching President Donald Trump.
Virginia's congressional delegation voted Wednesday on party lines following a historic day of debate, ending with Trump being the third president in American history to be impeached. Trump is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to allegations he pressured Ukraine's president into helping him in his 2020 reelection.
“When history looks at this House, it will judge it on what it truly is,” Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, said on the House floor before voting. “A blatantly political process designed to finally achieve what they could not achieve at the ballot box: the removal of a duly elected president.”
All four of Virginia's Republicans, including the three who represent Western Virginia, voted against the two articles of impeachment. The seven Democrats, which includes centrist Democrats in Trump-friendly districts, voted to impeach the president.
"[House Democrats] impeached President Trump over disputes between the executive branch and the legislative branch that occur in many administrations," Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said in a statement. "In my opinion, they did not actually have the evidence to find ‘high Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ as the Constitution demands. House Democrats today abused the power of impeachment. I am sorry they did so, for the millions of Americans who voted for President Trump and for the Constitution that has been damaged.”
On the House floor, Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, said Democrats were “weaponizing” the motion to impeach and bemoaned an impeachment getting in the way of passing legislation.
“Instead of wasting the taxpayers' time and money on specious investigations, we could have passed legislation to address surprise medical billing, secure the border, address the opioid epidemic, reduce student debt and solve a litany of other issues that Americans actually care about,” Riggleman said.
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat from New York, responded to Riggleman by saying the House has passed over 400 bills, the majority of which were bipartisan, during this Congress and 80% of them are “languishing” on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's desk.
Riggleman has one bill that he sponsored that passed the House but hasn't moved in the Senate. Additionally, he's co-sponsored more than a dozen bills that have passed the House — some with overwhelming bipartisan support — but are awaiting action in the Senate. Examples of those bills include providing additional finance assistance to homeless veterans and their children, curbing the onslaught of robocalls, improving broadband access in rural communities, and making it easier for people in rural America to get access to capital and investments.
The night before the impeachment vote, Trump tweeted an endorsement for Riggleman, who is facing a challenger in a few months for the Republican nomination.
The case for impeachment will go to the Republican-controlled Senate, where senators will vote after a trial whether to remove Trump from office. Virginia's two senators are Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats.
Kaine said Wednesday he hopes McConnell will establish rules to ensure a fair trial.
“I'm impressed by the gravity of this matter, and I hope we'll treat it as a grave matter when it comes over to the Senate,” Kaine said.
