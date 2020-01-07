Snow found a way to happen Tuesday with a marginal setup in the midst of an atmospheric pattern growing more hostile for it and headed toward what could be a record-smashing warm period across the eastern U.S.
Tuesday’s snow will be a distant memory by Saturday, when temperatures likely will rise into the 60s even though it is mostly cloudy and raining.
Two climatic oscillations we often look at for the propensity to allow cold weather into the eastern U.S. are locked firmly on the opposite setting, and a third is moving into a phase also opposite of what we typically see for cold weather.
The positive phases of the Arctic Oscillation and the North Atlantic Oscillation mean that the polar vortex is wrapped tight around the North Pole, there is no blocking high pressure over Greenland, and therefore, the coldest air remains locked up in the far northern latitudes rather than oozing southward.
The Pacific-North America pattern, meanwhile, is currently near neutral, but is moving toward a negative phase that will allow a deep dip of the jet stream in the West and an offsetting strong ridge of high pressure over the East.
That means what cold air that is available from Canada and the Arctic will move into the West, and not over us. The prevailing storm track will be routed well north and west of us, which means the passing low-pressure system will sweep in repeated rounds of warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. It may get quite rainy in addition to warm next week.
High pressure over the East appears likely to be particularly strong, allowing some temperature anomalies 30 or more degrees above seasonal norms as far north as New England.
It is unclear exactly how long this pattern will last and whether it will gradually erode, get reinforced by additional warm patterns into February, or break like a dam with full-bore winter pouring out on us by late January or February. It will probably hold strong next week and possibly part or all of another week beyond that.
Until that is decided, Tuesday’s 1 to 4 inches of snow across the Roanoke and New River valleys will have to suffice for those who enjoy winter.
Not only did Tuesday’s storm system squeak in during a window of just a few days when some colder air from Canada has managed to move southward, but it also managed to snow on us pretty heavily at times Tuesday morning despite some factors that seemed to be working against it.
Its early arrival, near and just after sunrise, aided the snow considerably, arriving right after a mostly clear night had allowed temperatures to drop into the 20s and before daytime warming could edge the temperature well above freezing.
This overcame the pull of warmer air northward that turned the snow to sleet south of the Roanoke Valley, but only managed to reach the southern side of Roanoke about the time the first heavy band was pulling away, anyway.
The low that caused the snow was tracking well north of what is typical for our accumulating snow events, spreading somewhat limited moisture into marginally cold air, in a large-scale pattern that has very little about it that would scream snow for us.
The storm system had almost no precipitation with it as late as midevening on Monday, but will become a fairly powerful low out in the open Atlantic. We caught it in its developing phase.
Some of that missing high pressure blocking downstream could have forced it south to the Gulf and up the East for a bigger winter storm, but what we got was a pretty substantial snow considering the overall pattern.
Just Tuesday’s 1.5-inch snow, by itself, moved Roanoke’s 2019-20 winter above three other winters since 1912 for snowfall, including exactly 100 years ago, when the 1919-20 winter was the second of back-to-back snowless winters for Roanoke.
So, just on the basis of one storm system threading the needle in a mostly mild pattern, this won’t be the least snowy winter in our local weather history, and much time remains to see how either snowy or mild it can rank.
