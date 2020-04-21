Sunday morning’s low temperature in Roanoke may become a pivotal event in our local climate history for what didn’t happen by a single degree.
Roanoke’s official low temperature, measured on an automated device at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, dropped to 33 degrees, missing the freezing mark by only a degree.
A low of 33 at the airport, of course, meant that it was in fact at or below freezing in some other parts of the Roanoke Valley and certainly in outlying areas, so there were plenty of frost and freeze conditions to deal with for tender outdoor vegetation.
But that 1 degree on the official temperature could make a big difference, academically, on the official climate record. Presuming there is not another morning 32 or colder the rest of the spring, Roanoke’s last freeze date would be March 8, not April 19, as it would have been with a 1-degree drop on Sunday.
March 8 would be the earliest last freeze on record for Roanoke, and significantly pull back a shifting long-term average last freeze date, being seven weeks earlier than it could have been.
It is still, of course, possible that there will be a 32-degree low yet to come.
The latest last freeze on record for the spring season in Roanoke is May 11, in 1923 and 1966, and it has happened April 22 or later 23 times since the start of official local weather data in 1912.
The last freeze, however, has not happened that late in the season since April 28, 1998 — although it missed what would have been the record latest freeze by 1 degree on May 22, 2003.
Generally cooler than normal weather is expected to continue for several more days, with a few chilly mornings. Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s across the region on Wednesday morning, but freezing temperatures are not expected in the immediate Roanoke area.
If somehow it does make it to 32 in Roanoke on Wednesday morning — doubtful with winds likely forestalling the radiational cooling a calm, clear night would provide — this column will be moot.
Over the past 108 years of official weather records, Roanoke’s average last freeze date in spring is April 13, but over the past 10 years, this has migrated back to April 3.
Having a last-freeze date of March 8 in 2020 would move the 10-year average back a couple of days.
The earlier movement of the last-freeze date at Roanoke is likely related to both increased urbanization around the weather station site at the airport — a transition from pastures to commercial development in the past 40 years — and to more systemic and broader climate change linked to excess carbon dioxide released from human industrial activities.
The 1-degree miss of the freezing mark on Sunday and that of May 22, 2003, illustrate vividly why long-term averages of a decade or longer are more telling that what happens year to year.
Conditions can fluctuate wildly year to year based on short-term weather patterns, but averaging over a longer period of time smooths the sharp edges of day-to-day and year-to-year data.
Blacksburg is not in a similar boat on freezing temperatures this spring. The National Weather Service office there has already recorded seven days at or below 32 degrees this month, the latest on Monday morning.
Blacksburg’s earliest last freeze of spring is April 6, set just five years ago in 2015, and its average last freeze isn’t until April 30. The latest happened on June 11, 1972. Official records for Blacksburg date to 1952.
Blacksburg’s last freeze date, however, has slipped back 10 days, to April 20, over the past 10-year period.
Lows near the freezing mark are again expected for Blacksburg on Wednesday morning, so there is a pretty good chance Blacksburg has not seen its last freezing morning of spring 2020.
We do have some more cold fronts moving through on the next couple of weeks, which will keep temperatures from getting really warm and also provide a few chilly mornings between periods of rain.
Keep an eye on projected low temperatures, plus frost advisories and freeze warnings from the National Weather Service, if you have tender outdoor vegetation or planting plans.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
