Our December weather is looking a lot like last January and February did.
The first of three potential wintry precipitation events in the next week may be affecting you as you unroll this paper or peek at these words on a computer screen on Wednesday morning. There is likely to be some snow falling for a time Wednesday morning in the Roanoke and New River valleys, with minor, spotty accumulations, mostly under 2 inches.
Friday morning poses a threat of some freezing rain, and there may be another storm system early next week that will also have snow and/or ice with at least part of it.
The popular narrative on last winter seems to be that there was one big snow in early December and then nothing the rest of the winter, but this isn’t quite how it really went down.
January and February were peppered with pesky marginal systems that brought borderline cold rain-wet snow, patchy ice, and snow topped by ice events.
None of them added a lot to the season’s snow totals — three-fourths of Roanoke’s seasonal snowfall and two-thirds of Blacksburg’s was over by sunrise Dec. 10 — but they caused some problems.
A few thousand people lost power after getting 1 to 4 inches topped by ice on Jan. 12 and Feb. 20, and area streets were never worse all winter than they were with packed and deep-chilled ice atop snow on the morning of Jan. 13 — conveniently, a Sunday, like the Dec. 9 snow blitz.
The point is that last winter had lots of troublesome wintry precipitation even if it did only have one big snow. And this December may be following suit.
The overall pattern is fairly similar to what we saw in the middle to latter part of last winter. We have a good deal of cold air being pressed southward into the eastern U.S. by high pressure to the west, but no blocking high pressure near Greenland to keep it bottled up over us.
As wet systems approach from the west and southwest, the cold air is either newly arriving like Wednesday and only catching part of the available moisture, or else it is retreating, with temperatures slowly warming as ice turns to rain or snow turns to wintry mix.
So we have neither an optimum snow pattern, with more blocked-in cold air and a more southward and eastward storm track, or a decidedly mild pattern, with all this retreated north and west.
Borderline and mixed wintry precipitation events create lots of grumpiness among snow lovers and winter haters alike, but that looks like what we may be in for with at least the next two systems.
While it will eventually be scoured out, Friday morning’s cold air looks to be pretty deeply banked against the mountains. A brief period of snow or sleet is possible at the outset, but it appears moisture and warmth aloft will cause freezing rain to be the predominant precipitation type.
Temperatures may start out in the 20s, so icing of streets and sidewalks is possible in addition to the usual glazing on trees and exposed objects. It remains to be seen if enough freezing rain will fall to pose concerns about tree and power line damage.
The system affecting the region around Monday or Tuesday is still too far out to make many specific predictions about, but it has some chance to be the coldest and wettest of this trio.
There may be other systems to watch beyond this one, looking toward Christmas.
It is possible that a short-term setup will yet line up for a big snow or that any of one of these systems may veer too far inland and simply rain on us.
But for now, our wintry precipitation prospects look murky but troublesome, repeatedly.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.