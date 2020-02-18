From Feb. 18 to Feb. 22 in 2012, Roanoke’s high temperatures each day were 64, 52, 49, 53 and 63.
And yet, there was almost half a foot of snowfall tucked inside that mild run in the second warmest winter on record.
Feb. 19, 2012, eight years ago this day, may not be an underlined date in our collective meteorological memory, but it was the date of a pretty remarkable snowstorm, when cold air, moisture and an upper-level low converged in a narrow window of space and time to give our region a 5- to 8-inch snowfall in what was an otherwise very warm and almost-snowless winter.
The late-season rabbit-out-of-the-hat snowfall seems to be a common theme in many of our mildest and/or least snowy winters historically. It doesn’t always happen, but there are many examples, and we are now in that stage of wondering whether the warm, almost-snowless 2019-20 winter has such an event in its last act.
Thursday evening provides a glimmer of interest, when a wave of low pressure aloft may lift some Gulf of Mexico moisture over a cold air mass renewed by a cold frontal passage on Wednesday.
There are mixed signals on how robust and how far north the moisture flow will be, but this time around, the cold air will be there to support snow. It is a familiar enough winter storm setup called an “overrunning” event — moisture overrunning cold air — that it’s worth continuing to monitor, though it is very possible the event ends up weak and suppressed south of us.
Whether or not Thursday pans out, history shows that, even with a relatively mild pattern, a late-season one-off substantial snowfall is never out of the question.
Roanoke’s warmest winter on record, 1931-32 — this one ranks fifth currently, by the way, and has no reasonable mathematical chance to catch 1931-32 — came up with a 6-inch snowfall in March.
The 1975-76 winter had just a tenth of an inch of snow entering March, but 2 inches fell on March 9 to keep it from being the third winter on record with less than an inch of seasonal snowfall.
That snow occurred four days after a three-day run of 80s high temperatures and on one of only three days the entire month with a high below 50.
More recently, the 2008-09 winter was under an inch total before a March 1 snowfall of 3.6 inches, a snowfall that was even larger in many areas south and east of Roanoke.
And there was the aforementioned Feb. 19, 2012, snowfall, occurring after less than half an inch of snow fell previously during the 2011-12 winter.
That winter storm was one of the most popular, as snow lovers felt they stole a decent snow out of what should have been an almost snowless winter, and snow haters were pleased that it started melting with the sunrise the next morning. It was a beautiful snow that clung to every tree branch, but not quite heavy enough for widespread tree damage or power outage problems.
On the day of the Feb. 19, 2012, snowfall, the high of 52 occurred just after midnight, and Roanoke’s temperature hung at 33 during most of the snow, falling only briefly to 32 just before the following midnight. Yes, snow will accumulate with mild ground and just-above-freezing surface temperatures if it falls heavily enough.
Sometimes a previously mild or not-snowy winter — these are not always the same, as some mild winters can have a heavy snow or two, and some cold winters are dry — is broken by a full-fledged cold and snowy period late in the season.
In fairly recent years, 2004-05, 2012-13, 2014-15 and 2017-18 were seasons when a prolonged or repeating cold and snowy pattern at least doubled the previous snowfall total with multiple snow events in the latter half of February into March, even April in 2013.
A recurrence of that kind of scenario appears unlikely. The polar vortex remains tightly wrapped around the North Pole, keeping the bulk of Arctic air in the far northern latitudes, looking very unlikely to release it in sustained surge. If that did happen, it would probably be even deeper into spring, when a few nights below freezing could wreck fruit farmers’ fortunes with early budding and blooming already occurring, especially south of our region.
The upper-air flow across North America has been getting a little more wavy, allowing periods of pretty cold air to descend southward, more so than we saw earlier in the winter. There are signals a pretty strong push of colder air may arrive in the latter days of February into early March.
With continued movement of wet storm systems off the Pacific, it is still quite possible that one of the wet storm systems and pushes of cold air could connect for a wet snow or mixed precipitation episode in our region. Thursday may or may not come through in this regard.
Of course, there are mild and low-snow winters that simply fade into history without another whimper from winter.
If the 1.6 inches on Jan. 7 sticks as Roanoke’s season total, 2019-20 would be the fourth least snowy fall-to-spring period on record since the start of data in 1912, trailing the snowless winters of 1918-19 and 1919-20 and 1.2 inches in 1990-91. As noted, it is also on track to be about the fifth warmest winter on record, averaging near 43 degrees (1931-32 was just over 46), but may lose a few places with some colder days ahead.
Deep down, we probably all feel that there will yet be wintry weather to deal with as spring tries to get sprung after a winter that often imitated spring.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.