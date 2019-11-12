Many areas in Southwest Virginia saw some snow Tuesday morning and some even got a whitened ground.
Perhaps that should get us in the mood for the annual Weather Journal snowfall prediction contest.
We’re off to a bit later start this year, with the period of prediction extending from Dec. 1 to March 31. That means any snow that may fall the rest of this November and any that happens in April won’t count.
But the rules are the same — pick the total number of inches for the season at Roanoke and Blacksburg, and the date of the first 1-inch snow between Dec. 1 and March 31 at those sites, and the person with the fewest number of missed days and inches totaled from the four picks wins a Flexible Flyer sled and a $250 gift certificate from Northwest Hardware.
The entry form is online at www.roanoke.com/Snowfall_Contest/. You have until Nov. 24 to make your picks.
Just to give you some goalposts of what is possible, Roanoke has averaged about 18 inches of snow over the past 107 years of weather records, with as much as 63 inches in 1959-60 and as little as zero in 1918-19 and 1919-20. Over the past 10 years, Roanoke has averaged 19 inches, with as much as 43 inches in 2009-10 and as little as 5 inches in 2016-17. There was 20 inches of snow, rounded to the nearest inch, last winter.
(Notice these are all rounded figures, not decimals — your entries should be rounded to the nearest whole number. We will round them for you if you enter a decimal.)
Since official weather records began there in 1952, Blacksburg has averaged 22 inches of snowfall, with as much as 75 inches in 1995-96 and as little as 2 inches in 1956-57. (It was likely closer to 80 inches in 1959-60, but there is a month of missing data when some of the heaviest snow occurred.) Over the past 10 years, Blacksburg has averaged 26 inches, with as much as 54 inches in 2009-10 and as little as 8 inches in 2016-17. There was 22 inches last winter.
So, one obvious tip is that whatever you pick for Roanoke, odds favor picking more for Blacksburg. Roanoke has gotten more snow than Blacksburg in a season a few times, but it’s been 30 years since it last happened — 16 inches to 10 inches in 1989-90.
On the flip side, Blacksburg had over 30 inches more in 1997-98. Most years it’s just a few more inches at Blacksburg.
Over time, Roanoke averages Dec. 23 for its first 1-inch snowfall, while Blacksburg averages Dec. 17. The last two years, this has come at Dec. 9 at both sites. Last winter, of course, we soared past an inch right to a foot-plus on Dec. 9, giving us most of the snow for the entire season.
It has come as late as March 22 at Blacksburg in 1981, and as late as not at all in those back-to-back snowless winters 100 years ago at Roanoke.
Overall, Blacksburg often gets its first 1-inch snowfall a little earlier than Roanoke, but many years, they happen on the same date, as the same storm system delivers the first snow at both locations.
For now, that’s all the help I’m going to give you in making your picks.
This week’s weather will feature some near record cold over the next couple of days, with teens lows Wednesday morning and 30s to 40s highs into Thursday.
It will gradually moderate into the weekend, with no additional precipitation expected, and we’ll probably cycle through to a milder pattern by the end of the month.
Where will that leave us for the winter? I’ll get more into that next week — and make my own picks for the snow contest.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.