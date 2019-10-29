When it comes to Roanoke’s annual climate benchmarks, 60 is a recurring important number.
Last year was the Star City’s first 60-inch rainfall year on record, dating to the start of official records in 1912, reaching 62.45 inches.
There is only one 60-plus-inch snowfall season on record for Roanoke, that being 62.7 inches in 1959-60. Both 1986-87 and 1995-96 were close with 56 inches. The snowiest winter of the new century to date, 2009-10, fell nearly a foot and half short at 43.1 inches.
Sixty isn’t quite as an elite mark when it comes to 90-degree days, but it was a pretty big deal on Sept. 26 when Roanoke had its 60th 90-degree day of 2019, the first time that had happened in the 21st century and only the eighth time since 1912. The year has finished (we presume) with 65 days at or above 90 degrees, tied for fifth all-time though well behind the 74 in 1930.
But 60 is an extremely elite high bar when it comes to Roanoke’s annual average temperature. In fact, that mark hasn’t been breached — yet.
2012 came closest to being the first year on record averaging 60 degrees at Roanoke. Highlighted by an exceedingly mild winter and the hottest 10-day summer stretch since the Dust Bowl, 2012 averaged 59.5 degrees, Roanoke’s warmest year on record, to date.
Only four other years have averaged 59 degrees or higher — 1921 at 59.4 degrees, 2007 at 59.4 degrees, 1990 at 59.1 degrees and 2017 at 59.1 degrees. (Some records listings do not include 1921, with four days missing from the year’s climate record at Roanoke. But it is unlikely those missing dates would vary the year’s annual temperature more than a tenth of a degree.)
This is relevant to consider now because, through Monday, 2019 is tied with 2012 for the warmest year to date (Jan. 1 to Oct. 28), averaging 62.7 degrees.
November and December will pull that average down, even if they are relatively mild, but there a reasonable chance, though less than 50 percent, that 2019 will end up as Roanoke’s first 60-degree year for average temperature.
It certainly seems likely 2019 will join the previously listed five years as the only ones to average 59 or higher, and there is about an even-odds chance that the year will beat 2012 for warmest year on record even if it doesn’t quite make 60.
For perspective, Roanoke’s annual average temperature over the past 107 years has been very close to 57 degrees.
The coolest years were 1966 and 1981, each averaging 54.6, according to the National Weather Service.
Recent years, however, have tilted to the warm side. Since the 1900s became the 2000s, only 2000, 2003 and 2014 have averaged less than 57 degrees, 2014 has been the coolest year of the new century, averaging 55.8 degrees. The year before, 2013, averaged right at 57 degrees. Every other year since 2000 has been warmer than 57 degrees.
This of course parallels observed rises in global average temperatures, widely linked to excess heat-trapping carbon dioxide ejected into the atmosphere by human activity, and, more locally, the increased urbanization around the weather station site at what is now the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, leading to more lingering warmth in building materials, asphalt and concrete.
As has been documented here numerous times previously, most of the trend toward warmer years locally is based on consistently warmer overnight and morning low temperatures rather than hotter afternoon high temperatures.
For 2019 to become the first 60-degree year on record in Roanoke, it would take some lengthy stretches of mild weather in the last two months, or shorter periods of extreme warmth, with no lengthy or extreme cold periods.
While October is making a bit of a warm finish after a blazing hot start, likely keeping it among the five or so warmest Octobers on record, November looks to start on the cold side.
An extremely warm dome of high pressure over Alaska has dislodged extremely cold air, relative to the season, southward into much of the central and western U.S. (California is just west of the cold air mass, which actually enhances its problem with rampant wildfires, as high pressure pushes hot, dry winds over and through the mountains across extremely dry terrain.)
That cold air will modify some before arriving over us, but it will sweep in over the weekend (after a soggy Halloween) with sub-freezing lows and breezy highs no higher than the 50s.
There are mixed signals with the weather pattern ahead as fall slides toward winter, but it appears we are likely to have alternating periods of warm and cold rather than relatively steady temperatures or a prolonged stay of either temperature regime.
It remains to be seen if 2019 will have enough warm stretches in its last two months to make a serious run at our local warmest year on record or even the first 60-degree year.
It doesn’t carry the same anticipation as the 4-minute mile did a generation ago or more recently the sub-2-hour marathon, but the 60-degree year is a meaningful benchmark for local climate we can be on the lookout for in years ahead.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
