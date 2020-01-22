The winters our region experienced a century ago and a decade ago could hardly be more different.
This time of January a century ago, in 1920, Roanoke was on its way to completing a run of two consecutive winters without any measurable snow.
This time in January a decade ago, in 2010, we were in a temporary lull after the first of three large snowstorms, with two others on the way in the next 16 days during a winter that totaled more than 40 inches at Roanoke and 50 at Blacksburg.
It is too early to fully characterize how this winter (and early spring) will turn out with snowfall, but it’s obvious by now that cold and snow won’t dominate the breadth of winter as happened in 2009-10. Yet it won’t be a totally snowless winter like 1918-19 and 1919-20, given the 1.6 inches of snow Roanoke recorded (and up to 3 inches around the area) on Jan. 7.
After the coldest temperatures of the season to date on Tuesday morning, single digits to mid-teens, the pattern ahead for the next 10 days to two weeks or so looks to lean slightly above normal in temperatures, as strong high pressure aloft over eastern Canada effectively blocks the southward transport of Arctic air.
Storm systems moving around the south rim of this high will bring periods of rain. Conceivably, if one of these systems can pull in or encounter just enough marginally cold air, wet snow or wintry mix might occur at some point, especially in higher elevations.
Uncertainty lingers for the rest of February and March about whether the dense cold air over Alaska finally turns loose and spreads south for a late-arriving winter that has seemed to have become fashionable here in recent years.
A century ago, winter never came, and a decade ago, it seemed it would never leave.
It might be surprising to some that a winter a decade ago could be that much worse than a winter a century ago, but that’s the nature of short-term regional and local weather.
Global climate was overall nearly 2 degrees F cooler in 1918-19 and 1919-20 than it was in 2009-10, yet the arrangement of large-scale climatic oscillations and the jet stream led to two local winters a century ago being much warmer and dramatically less snowy than the big one a decade ago.
Oddly, one thing that connects the snowless winters of a century ago and the snowy one of a decade ago is El Nino. El Nino is the irregularly recurring warming of a stripe of equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, linked to various climate patterns around the world. In the U.S., it’s generally linked to wetter weather across the southern half of the nation during winter. Temperature patterns can vary depending on the strength of El Nino and other climatic factors.
The 1918-19 winter was warm and largely snowless over a large chunk of the eastern U.S. during a strong El Nino. Strong El Ninos generally tend to promote warmer than normal stretches of temperatures in our winters, but are feast-or-famine for our local snowfall, depending on how often wet storm systems interact with pushes of cold air. The 1918-19 winter was as famished for snow as it could get.
With a lesser El Nino continuing the next year, the 1919-20 winter was colder and decently snowy in many locations, but the immediate Roanoke area missed the one significant snowfall that tracked east of the Appalachians and ended up with no accumulation, again.
In the 2009-10 winter, the wetness of a moderate El Nino combined with persistent high pressure over Greenland, the North Pole and the western U.S., funneling Arctic air southward into the eastern half of the U.S. Thrice, these factors came together for snowstorms of 8 inches or more in our region.
This 2009-10 winter wasn’t the snowiest or coldest on record, though it’s in the top 10 for both. However, snow cover lingered longer than almost any other winter in our local weather history. If you are a snow fan and experienced that winter a decade ago, you should count yourself blessed.
Isolating two or three winters 90 years apart provides an incomplete picture.
The snowless winters of 1918-19 and 1919-20 were preceded by one with similar totals to 2009-10, 44.5 inches, in 1917-18, also an extremely cold one through December. And just two years after 2009-10, it appeared we were headed to another snowless winter in 2011-12, which trails only 1931-32 for warmest on record, before a 6-incher on Feb. 19 snuck in through an otherwise mild pattern.
Winter is full of ups and downs, week to week, month to month, year to year. The opposite of whatever is being experienced now could be around the corner, a few weeks away, or at least by the next winter.
