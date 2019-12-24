Christmas can be tender and mild as easily as it can be white, as this one may prove, one of many quirky things about Roanoke’s Dec. 25 weather records.
If Roanoke’s temperature reaches or exceeds 60 degrees on this Christmas, it will be the seventh time it has done so in the past 71 years — matching the number of times there has been measurable snowfall, even one-tenth of an inch, on Christmas.
This marks the period of time since the current climate station was established at what is now Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. Official weather records go back to 1912, but daily snowfall records are inconsistent in much of the first 36 years of the weather records before the establishment of the modern weather station.
The late 1940s are a reasonable time to start considering “white Christmas” records, anyway, since no one seemed to care much about the concept until Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” was crooned by Bing Crosby in 1942.
It was a song the resonated with the longing desires for World War II soldiers to be home rather than expounding on meteorological phenomena, but it brought the idea of a “white Christmas” into American culture.
What exactly defines a “white Christmas” is subject to some interpretation. Many would say it has to snow on Christmas itself, and more than just a flurry, which is what has happened the seven times there has been at least one-tenth of an inch of snow here on Christmas.
But the National Weather Service has developed a definition requiring 1 inch of snow to be on the ground on Christmas.
Using this definition, there have been 13 white Christmases since 1948 — eight with at least an inch on the ground going into Christmas, three with at least 1 inch of snow accumulating on Christmas itself, and two with both of those.
Our last white Christmas was in 2010, when 3 inches of snow fell. That was a pretty classic white Christmas — enough snow to whiten the ground by sunrise, off and on light snow through the day, and steadier for a few hours in the evening, never too heavily. It was powdery, not too deep, and really not all that problematic, just pretty.
Christmas 2009, a week after the big snowstorm recalled in a front-page column last week, has the double distinction of being a white Christmas (5 inches of snow left from the nearly 18 on Dec. 18-19) and — depending on how you count it — the rainiest or second rainiest Christmas with 1.44 inches.
The trick there is that the snowiest Christmas, in 1969, with 14.6 inches, was also officially recorded as 1.5 inches of “rain” from the liquid equivalent of the snow that fell. So in one sense, our snowiest Christmas was also our rainiest Christmas on record.
Snow and rain records will not be our concern this Christmas. Sunshine is expected with mild temperatures near 60.
The warmest Christmases for Roanoke had highs of 68 degrees in 1982 and 1964. We hit 65 as recently as Christmas 2015, which was the first 60+ Christmas high temperature in Roanoke since 1982.
Christmas 1982 and 2015 were parallel in each featuring a strong El Nino in the equatorial Pacific (sharply warmer than normal sea surface temperatures) and being followed weeks later by major snowstorms (18.6 inches on Feb. 10-11, 1983, and 13 inches on Jan. 22-23, 2016).
For further caution against extrapolating a mild or snowless winter from a warm Christmas, a 60-degree high on Christmas 1965 was followed by the snowiest calendar month on record with 41 inches in January 1966.
Interestingly, Christmas 1982’s record warmth was followed by the diametric opposite the next year, when the low on Christmas morning 1983 fell to minus-4, by far Roanoke’s coldest Christmas temperature and the only one with a below-zero temperature.
With that record high of 68, Christmas has never had a high of 70 or higher in Roanoke.
Curiously, Dec. 25 is the only date in the entire month of December when Roanoke has never had a 70-degree or higher temperature, going all the way back to 1912. Jan. 11, Jan 20, Jan. 31 and Feb. 6 are the only other dates on the entire annual calendar when Roanoke has never had a high of 70 or higher.
The unlikely event of going several degrees above forecast and hitting 70 is one way this Christmas could make itself meteorologically special.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
