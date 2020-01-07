Last updated 7:30 a.m. Jan. 7
School closings
Alleghany County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Botetourt County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Buena Vista City Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Craig County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Floyd County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Radford City Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Roanoke County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Rockbridge County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
School delays
Bland County Public Schools will be open two hours late on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Franklin County Public Schools will be open two hours late on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Giles County Public Schools will be open two hours late on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Roanoke City Public Schools will be open two hours late on Tuesday, Jan 7.
