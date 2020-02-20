Last updated 9 a.m. Feb. 20
Early Dismissals
Floyd County Public Schools will be closing outlying schools at 11:30 am and town schools at 12 pm on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Franklin County Public Schools will be dismissing three hours early on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Giles County Public Schools will be dismissing three hours early on Thursday, Feb. 20.
School closings
Craig County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 20.
Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 20.
