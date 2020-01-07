A Tuesday morning water main break on Orange Avenue has prompted lane closures.
The Western Virginia Water Authority responded about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday to a 12-inch water line break in the 3400 block of Orange Avenue Northeast, according to Sarah Baumgardner, the authority's director of public relations.
By late afternoon, she said, water service had been restored to nearby businesses affected by the water main break, but the right lane and right turn lane heading westbound on Orange Avenue before King Street remained closed. The left lane was open.
The next step is working on road restoration, Baumgardner said. At 3:45 p.m. she estimated that all lanes of the road would be reopened within three to four hours.
She urged drivers to be cautious in the work zone.
