A Tuesday morning water main break on Orange Avenue has prompted lane closures.

The Western Virginia Water Authority responded around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday to a 12-inch water line break in the 3400 block of Orange Avenue Northeast. Crews were able to isolate the break and as of 9 a.m. only three businesses were without water, according to Sarah Baumgardner, the authority's director of public relations. 

Repairs will begin after "all the utilities have marked their underground infrastructure," Baumgardner wrote in an email. She estimated the repair would take 8-10 hours. 

Baumgardner said the right lane and right turn lane heading westbound on Orange Avenue before King Street are closed. The left lane is open. 

She urged drivers to be cautious in the work zone. 

