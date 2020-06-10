A water line break has closed the Roanoke County Administration Center - further restricting county business that was available to the public only by appointment due to concerns about coronavirus.

County spokeswoman Amy Whittaker wrote in an email Wednesday that a water line break next to the government center led to water being shut off and to staff being told not to come to work.

Government offices have been open to the public only by appointment, and there will be no appointments Wednesday, Whittaker wrote.

There is no estimate for when repairs to the water line will be finished, Whittaker wrote.

