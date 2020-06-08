Every morning in his rural Craig County home, Eric Day wakes not to the sounds of birds singing or roosters crowing, but to the noise of cicadas … making whatever noise it is that cicadas make.
The symphony of one million weedeaters? A chorus of chain saws? The high-pitched hum of an alien spaceship from a cheesy 1950s sci-fi movie?
“The first time I hear it, it sounds like distant sirens,” said Day, an entomologist at Virginia Tech. “Is that an ambulance? A fire truck?”
However you describe it, the noise is back. Because the cicadas are back. By the billions.
This spring marks the return of a natural phenomenon that only happens in eastern North America. The 17-year cicadas have emerged and are whizzing, buzzing and mating up a storm all across Western Virginia.
The 17-year cicadas are part of the Magicicada septendecim species that entomologists call Brood IX (as in Roman numeral nine), a brood that last emerged 17 years ago and made nymphs that have lived in the ground ever since until just a few weeks ago.
Many folks call them locusts, because of the insects’ descriptive similarities to the biblical swarms that plagued ancient Egyptians. Those bugs were a type of grasshopper, Day said, but the cicadas observed by early European settlers in North America reminded them of the Bible stories. Some people today still call the cicadas “Pharaoh locusts” because of the Old Testament tales of plagues.
Scientists don’t know exactly how or why cicadas have built-in clocks that put them on a 17-year cycle, other than acknowledging the timing is some evolutionary characteristic that protects the nymphs from predators until it’s time to come out of hiding and reproduce. The noise that fills the woods and mountains is the sound of males signaling that they want to find mates.
“They come out with a teenager brain,” said Renee Godard, a biology professor at Hollins University and an unabashed fan of cicadas.
The cicada circle of life is fairly simple, even though it spans 17 years. The females will lay eggs in limbs of trees. The tell-tale sign of brown limbs in the coming weeks will be evidence of cicada egg-laying. Eventually, young nymphs will fall to the ground and burrow into the earth, where they will feed off the tree’s roots system for 17 years. That’s when the nymphs tunnel out of the ground, attach themselves to the tree and hatch from their skins during the night, leaving behind the familiar shells that children love to find, and maybe grown-ups, too.
The adult cicadas live above ground for only about six weeks, which is just enough time to mate and start the whole cycle over.
Other species of cicadas emerge every four years or so, which means you can count on hearing the familiar whines and whistles of some type of cicada nearly every summer. Nothing matches the sheer numbers of the 17-year version, though. Some undisturbed wooded places are filled with up to 1 million cicadas per acre.
“They emerge in such huge mass numbers that it just overwhelms anything that might eat them,” Day said.
Cicadas can damage fruit trees by laying eggs in limbs that eventually die. Otherwise, they aren’t that harmful to most other big hardwood trees.
Not every locality in this part of the state has experienced a cicada emergence this spring. Roanoke and Franklin counties, the New River Valley and other Southwest Virginia counties are swarmed with cicadas. The city of Roanoke, however, has been mostly quiet.
“The first rule of ‘Cicada Club’ is they’re spotty,” Day said. That’s because development has removed trees where nymphs had been feeding on roots.
“Some places might have interrupted the cycle,” Day said. “Places have been logged over. But generally a triangle from Roanoke to Danville west to the Cumberland Gap is where you’ll find them.”
An up-close look at a cicada makes a person understand why they sound like a spaceship, because they really do look like an alien creature with their red, beady eyes and fairy wings. But they have their fans.
Daniel St. Ours, a documentary filmmaker from Baltimore, visited Roanoke and Pulaski counties last week to shoot footage of cicadas for a short film he is making.
“They have this miraculous life cycle that has stood the test of time,” said St. Ours, whose production company, The Garden Creative, hopes to make a longer documentary next year when Brood X, another massive 17-year cicada emergence, surfaces in Baltimore and farther west toward Chicago.
He interviewed local people for his short film, including Godard, the Hollins biologist enamored with cicadas.
“I think they’re just fascinating,” said Godard, who has been hearing cicadas around her home near Eagle Rock in Botetourt County. “Their wings look like stained glass. They have those big red eyes. Their hum is deafening. They’re amazing.”
Godard’s first experience with the 17-year brood came as a child growing up in Asheville, North Carolina. Her family had just moved there, and the emergence of the cicadas provided distractions for the new kid in town.
“I had a million things to entertain me,” she said.
She recounted how one of her students years ago was working on a project recording the songs of indigo buntings, but the cicadas were so loud, she could barely get the birds on tape.
“She had to get up at dawn to record the birds before the cicadas started,” Godard said.
David Gravell, a cicada fan and naturalist who lives in Shawsville, said he likes the cicadas’ daytime drone.
“I think it annoys some people, but I never get tired of it,” said Gravell, who has taken fabulous pictures of cicadas, including photographs of insects emerging from their skins at night. “It’s fun to take a walk toward the sound as it seems to echo from someplace else. It’s a constant metallic hum that cycles up and down. I think it’s very relaxing, but some people don’t like it.”
He said that the 17-year emergence always prompts him to reflect on the passage of time. Godard, too, said that the cycle reminds of her of what she was doing in 2003, the last time the brood emerged, and makes her wonder what the world be like the next time in 2037.
Just think: the last time the cicadas emerged, there was no Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or smartphones. An app was short for appetizer. What will we have in 2037 that we can’t imagine today but will seem commonplace by then?
“We’re offered the opportunity for reflection and the opportunity to look ahead,” she said.
“While they’re creeping around in the ground for the next 17 years, what are you doing with your life? What do we want the world to be? How do we make sure there’s a world where there’ll still be cicadas?”
