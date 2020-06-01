Hannah Seagle watches Rosswald, who has a castle in his tank. He’s a Chromoatopelma cyaneopubescens, a very popular species because they are low maintenance. They have bright colors that include an orange abdomen, metallic blue legs, shades of green and blue on their bodies and orange hair. Their colors change with each molt.
Photos by STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Hannah Seagle holds one of the spiders in her tarantula collection of 29. Percilla, a Grammstola porteri, or rose hair, is a New World species which is found in North and South America.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Percilla, a Grammstola porteri rose hair. This one is a New World species, meaning it can be found in North and South America.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Hannah Seagle watches Rosswald, who has a castle in his tank. He’s a Chromoatopelma cyaneopubescens, a very popular species because they are low maintenance. They have bright colors that include an orange abdomen, metallic blue legs, shades of green and blue on their bodies and orange hair. Their colors change with each molt.
Photos by STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Phoebe is a Brachypelma hamorii, also known as a Mexican redknee, a colorful and large species. They are one of the longest living tarantulas.
Twenty-nine tarantulas, one with the name, “Endeavor 2,” are housed as pets in the home of enthusiast Hannah Seagle of Roanoke.
Why the name Endeavor 2?
“Endeavor 1 went missing and I had to replace it,” Seagle says.
She looked everywhere and thinks one of her two dogs may have eaten the escapee.
Seagle’s choice of spiders for pets is not uncommon, as these fascinating creatures are sold at local pet shops. But she has many of them.
Rosswald “is going to be really big and colorful. It’s kind of orange on its butt. This is Draco, who is kind of hiding at the bottom. Normally he’s out and really active and likes to make lots of webs. And, he puts dirt on his webs to make them look really dirty,” she says.
Rosswald will grow to be 5 to 6 inches, about the size of a hand. He was a Christmas present. And, many in her collection were presents. Others she purchased herself. Orion is named after the constellation and its species are quite fast movers. When fully grown he will be bright blue and gray.
Seagle finds these creatures beautiful. Her affinity for spiders began about six or seven years ago, she said, when a friend gave her a tarantula as a birthday present. Pet tarantula Boris was in the car when the cage shattered and he escaped. But she found him and put him back into the carrier. About a month and a half after the wreck, he died. She thinks it suffered trauma from the accident.
Tarantulas typically eat crickets, worms or roaches. She feeds them crickets by tossing them into the cages. An order of crickets can cost about $60 with additional fees for shipping. They come in two sizes, big and small, for the different-sized spiders. They can last from one week to six weeks.
Watching them devour a cricket is where the entertainment begins. They perform a rotation, what Seagle calls, “a happy dance,” pouncing on the cricket and spinning, spinning, spinning around as they eat it. “They inject their venom and the venom liquefies the inside of the cricket and then they suck it all back out and what’s left is a little ball of exoskeleton. Some spiders will eat that as well. That’s just like the boney pieces of the cricket. It’s kind of gross, you have to take that out.” If the cricket is not eaten in 24 hours Seagle removes it so it doesn’t pick at the tarantula.
“I never handle the really venomous ones. Not handling them keeps them safe,” she said.
Some of them die during a molt, or if they lose a leg it can often grow back with a molt.
What’s the attraction? They are cool to watch and make unique pets, she said. She’s never visited the places where these spiders originate geographically to see them in the wild. As a child she had bearded dragons, chameleons and snakes. So the transition to tarantulas fell within a similar category of pets.
“Like tattoos, one you get one it’s like an addiction and you want all different kinds,” she said. “You need them.” The price for tarantulas varies . And, “Until you have 30 of them, then that number adds up.”
She has never mated any, but hopes to mate her balfouri. She has two, Peanut Butter and Jelly. They’re not fully grown yet. The balfouri are known to be easy to breed. One reason is the female is not as likely to consume the male, as is common for many species. The female however, lives almost three times as long as the male, approximately 15 years. They hail from the island of Socotra off the eastern coast of Africa in the Arabian Sea. Electric blue legs make this tarantula a stunning species, one of the fastest-moving among spiders. Although they are highly venomous, they aren’t considered as aggressive as others in this family.
“If you don’t have a like male and female and need the other there is a site like Tinder, a spider dating site called Spinder, where you can post ‘I need a mature female of this or mature male of this,’” Seagle explains. “People are like … I have it here. I can ship it to you. Or I can meet you with it. I get half the sack. (They make an egg sack.) It’s kind of funny they have Spinder for spiders,” she said.
When asked if she’s going to add to her already large collection, Seagle said she will continue to research them and “I’m going to be really picky.”
She’d like a Ceratogyrus darlingi, which has a horn on its rear carapace that Seagle refers to in her own creative language as “a magic hat.”
1 of 17
Hannah Seagle holds one of the spiders in her tarantula collection of 29. Percilla, a Grammstola porteri, or rose hair, is a New World species which is found in North and South America.
Hannah Seagle watches Rosswald, who has a castle in his tank. He’s a Chromoatopelma cyaneopubescens, a very popular species because they are low maintenance. They have bright colors that include an orange abdomen, metallic blue legs, shades of green and blue on their bodies and orange hair. Their colors change with each molt.
Photos by STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Fangtasia was named in honor of Hannah Seagle's grandfather, a fan of "Fantasia," who was obsessed with Mickey the Sorcerer's apprentice, according to Seagle. Fangtasia was a gift from her mother. He is a Monocentropus balfouri or Socotra Island blue baboon. This species is coveted by owners due to it's handsome coloration and impressive webbing techniques that often include tunnels and other openings. It's one of the larger species from Socotra, an island off the coast of Africa.
A peek through a crack in a skull allows for a view of Archie as he rests inside this little refuge in his cage. Archie is a Nhandu chomatus, a Brazilian red and white. This species can be aggressive and a big eater, consuming half a dozen crickets per week.
Rosebud, an Aphonopelma chalcodes, is an Arizona blond. They grow to about 5 to 6 inches and the males will live between five years to a decade. The females can live up to three decades. They can be found in the southwestern states like Arizona, New Mexico and California. They are know to be docile but, their temperaments can vary.
Rosswald, who has a castle in his tank, is a Chromoatopelma cyaneopubescens and is a very popular species because of they are low maintenance. They have bright colors that include an orange abdomen, metallic blue legs, shades of green and blue on their bodies and their hairs are orange. Their colors change with each molt. This species is found in northern Venezuela. They are known for their prolific web making.
Peanut Butter, is a Monocentropus balfouri, a species known for its beauty. It has metallic blue and silver carapaces, blue legs and a blondish body. It hails from the coast of African, the largest island, Socotra. This species can be expensive. They like to spend time in the dens they create with their intrique web designs. Hannah Seagle hopes to breed her balfouris.
Hannah Seagle owns 29 tarantulas and is about to own 30. She is surrounded by a multitude of containers of them in varying types, ages, sizes and colors. She feeds them mostly crickets. She only handles the less venomous which are called New World species. Old World spiders have stronger more potent venom.
Orion, named after a constellation. He is very fast moving. Known as a Poecilotheria metallica, or gooty sapphire ornamental, their natural habitat is India, where they live mostly in hollowed out trees. Their outstanding coloration of bright blues, yellow and white markings make them standouts among collectors of tarantulas. Their venom can cause nerve damage so Seagle doesn't handle this species.
Fisher, is a Lasiodora parahybana. This tarantula is the third largest tarantula in the world and is from the northeastern Brazil. It's called a Brazilian salmon pink or the salmon pink or LP for its Latin name. The male can grow to be 11 inches. Their abdomen's are like black velvet covered with long salmon colored bristles.
PHOTOS: Creepy, crawly and beautiful, tarantulas are Roanoke woman's love
Hannah Seagle has collected tarantulas that are native to countries across the globe.
1 of 17
Hannah Seagle holds one of the spiders in her tarantula collection of 29. Percilla, a Grammstola porteri, or rose hair, is a New World species which is found in North and South America.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Percilla, a Grammstola porteri rose hair. This one is a New World species, meaning it can be found in North and South America.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Hannah Seagle watches Rosswald, who has a castle in his tank. He’s a Chromoatopelma cyaneopubescens, a very popular species because they are low maintenance. They have bright colors that include an orange abdomen, metallic blue legs, shades of green and blue on their bodies and orange hair. Their colors change with each molt.
Photos by STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Phoebe is a Brachypelma hamorii, also known as a Mexican redknee, a colorful and large species. They are one of the longest living tarantulas.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Fangtasia was named in honor of Hannah Seagle's grandfather, a fan of "Fantasia," who was obsessed with Mickey the Sorcerer's apprentice, according to Seagle. Fangtasia was a gift from her mother. He is a Monocentropus balfouri or Socotra Island blue baboon. This species is coveted by owners due to it's handsome coloration and impressive webbing techniques that often include tunnels and other openings. It's one of the larger species from Socotra, an island off the coast of Africa.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
A peek through a crack in a skull allows for a view of Archie as he rests inside this little refuge in his cage. Archie is a Nhandu chomatus, a Brazilian red and white. This species can be aggressive and a big eater, consuming half a dozen crickets per week.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Rosebud, an Aphonopelma chalcodes, is an Arizona blond. They grow to about 5 to 6 inches and the males will live between five years to a decade. The females can live up to three decades. They can be found in the southwestern states like Arizona, New Mexico and California. They are know to be docile but, their temperaments can vary.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Rosswald, who has a castle in his tank, is a Chromoatopelma cyaneopubescens and is a very popular species because of they are low maintenance. They have bright colors that include an orange abdomen, metallic blue legs, shades of green and blue on their bodies and their hairs are orange. Their colors change with each molt. This species is found in northern Venezuela. They are known for their prolific web making.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Peanut Butter, is a Monocentropus balfouri, a species known for its beauty. It has metallic blue and silver carapaces, blue legs and a blondish body. It hails from the coast of African, the largest island, Socotra. This species can be expensive. They like to spend time in the dens they create with their intrique web designs. Hannah Seagle hopes to breed her balfouris.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Hannah Seagle, holds Percilla, a Crammstola porteri rose hair.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Percilla, a Crammstola porteri rose hair. She is one of the few "pets" that Hannah Seagle will handle.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Percilla, a Crammstola porteri rose hair.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Percilla, a Crammstola Porteri rose hair.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Hannah Seagle owns 29 tarantulas and is about to own 30. She is surrounded by a multitude of containers of them in varying types, ages, sizes and colors. She feeds them mostly crickets. She only handles the less venomous which are called New World species. Old World spiders have stronger more potent venom.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
"Rosswald" is a green bottle blue or a Chromoatopelma cyaneopubescens. His container sports a stone castle as part of its decor.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Orion, named after a constellation. He is very fast moving. Known as a Poecilotheria metallica, or gooty sapphire ornamental, their natural habitat is India, where they live mostly in hollowed out trees. Their outstanding coloration of bright blues, yellow and white markings make them standouts among collectors of tarantulas. Their venom can cause nerve damage so Seagle doesn't handle this species.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Fisher, is a Lasiodora parahybana. This tarantula is the third largest tarantula in the world and is from the northeastern Brazil. It's called a Brazilian salmon pink or the salmon pink or LP for its Latin name. The male can grow to be 11 inches. Their abdomen's are like black velvet covered with long salmon colored bristles.
Stephanie has worked full-time at the Roanoke Times as a photographer for 33 years. She received her BA in Mass Communications from Tulane University & Masters in Journalism from the University of South Carolina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.