Twenty-nine tarantulas, one with the name, “Endeavor 2,” are housed as pets in the home of enthusiast Hannah Seagle of Roanoke.

Why the name Endeavor 2?

“Endeavor 1 went missing and I had to replace it,” Seagle says.

She looked everywhere and thinks one of her two dogs may have eaten the escapee.

Seagle’s choice of spiders for pets is not uncommon, as these fascinating creatures are sold at local pet shops. But she has many of them.

Rosswald “is going to be really big and colorful. It’s kind of orange on its butt. This is Draco, who is kind of hiding at the bottom. Normally he’s out and really active and likes to make lots of webs. And, he puts dirt on his webs to make them look really dirty,” she says.

Rosswald will grow to be 5 to 6 inches, about the size of a hand. He was a Christmas present. And, many in her collection were presents. Others she purchased herself. Orion is named after the constellation and its species are quite fast movers. When fully grown he will be bright blue and gray.

Seagle finds these creatures beautiful. Her affinity for spiders began about six or seven years ago, she said, when a friend gave her a tarantula as a birthday present. Pet tarantula Boris was in the car when the cage shattered and he escaped. But she found him and put him back into the carrier. About a month and a half after the wreck, he died. She thinks it suffered trauma from the accident.

Tarantulas typically eat crickets, worms or roaches. She feeds them crickets by tossing them into the cages. An order of crickets can cost about $60 with additional fees for shipping. They come in two sizes, big and small, for the different-sized spiders. They can last from one week to six weeks.

Watching them devour a cricket is where the entertainment begins. They perform a rotation, what Seagle calls, “a happy dance,” pouncing on the cricket and spinning, spinning, spinning around as they eat it. “They inject their venom and the venom liquefies the inside of the cricket and then they suck it all back out and what’s left is a little ball of exoskeleton. Some spiders will eat that as well. That’s just like the boney pieces of the cricket. It’s kind of gross, you have to take that out.” If the cricket is not eaten in 24 hours Seagle removes it so it doesn’t pick at the tarantula.

“I never handle the really venomous ones. Not handling them keeps them safe,” she said.

Some of them die during a molt, or if they lose a leg it can often grow back with a molt.

What’s the attraction? They are cool to watch and make unique pets, she said. She’s never visited the places where these spiders originate geographically to see them in the wild. As a child she had bearded dragons, chameleons and snakes. So the transition to tarantulas fell within a similar category of pets.

“Like tattoos, one you get one it’s like an addiction and you want all different kinds,” she said. “You need them.” The price for tarantulas varies . And, “Until you have 30 of them, then that number adds up.”

She has never mated any, but hopes to mate her balfouri. She has two, Peanut Butter and Jelly. They’re not fully grown yet. The balfouri are known to be easy to breed. One reason is the female is not as likely to consume the male, as is common for many species. The female however, lives almost three times as long as the male, approximately 15 years. They hail from the island of Socotra off the eastern coast of Africa in the Arabian Sea. Electric blue legs make this tarantula a stunning species, one of the fastest-moving among spiders. Although they are highly venomous, they aren’t considered as aggressive as others in this family.

“If you don’t have a like male and female and need the other there is a site like Tinder, a spider dating site called Spinder, where you can post ‘I need a mature female of this or mature male of this,’” Seagle explains. “People are like … I have it here. I can ship it to you. Or I can meet you with it. I get half the sack. (They make an egg sack.) It’s kind of funny they have Spinder for spiders,” she said.

When asked if she’s going to add to her already large collection, Seagle said she will continue to research them and “I’m going to be really picky.”

She’d like a Ceratogyrus darlingi, which has a horn on its rear carapace that Seagle refers to in her own creative language as “a magic hat.”

