Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREA, ROANOKE. * UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * THUNDERSTORMS WITH LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN MAY PRODUCE ANOTHER INCH OF RAINFALL IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. THIS RAIN WILL BE FALLING ON SATURATED GROUND AND MAY PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING. * ROANOKE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IN COORDINATION WITH THE CARVINS COVE DAM OPERATORS REPORTED THAT WATER LEVEL HAD FALLEN UNDER 2 FEET OVER THE SPILLWAY, THEREBY LEADING TO NO THREAT OF ANY DAM FAILURE AT CARVINS COVE. THEREFORE, THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW ONLY FOR THE ISOLATED FLASH FLOOD THREAT FROM HEAVIER SHOWERS THROUGH EARLY EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.