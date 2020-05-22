Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * ROANOKE COUNTY AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE. * UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * THUNDERSTORMS WITH LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN ARE DEVELOPING AND MAY PRODUCE ANOTHER INCH OF RAINFALL IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. THIS RAIN WILL BE FALLING ON SATURATED GROUND AND MAY PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING. * WATER IS STILL ABOUT 2.3 FEET OVER THE SPILLWAY AT CARVINS COVE DAM ALONG CARVINS CREEK. ADDITIONAL FLOW FROM THE DAM ALONG WITH MORE RAINFALL WOULD CAUSE FLOODING ON PALM DALE ROAD AND VERNDALE ROAD IN THE SUN VALLEY SUBDIVISION AND ROUTE 743 NEAR THE INTERSECTIONS WITH PLANTATION ROAD. THERE IS NO INDICATION THAT THE INTEGRITY OF THE DAM IS COMPROMISED, AND THIS WATCH IS PRECAUTIONARY. * EMERGENCY OFFICIALS REPORTED THAT THE DAM AT SPRING VALLEY LAKE IS HANDLING THE FLOW WELL, AND WATER HAS DROPPED. THEREFORE, THE THREAT OF DAM FAILURE HAS EASED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.