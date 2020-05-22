Roanoke swift water rescue

Roanoke Fire-EMS made five swift water rescues in the last few days, Deputy Chief Billy Altman said. The latest happened about 10:18 p.m. Thursday, when crews found a partially submerged car in the 2100 block of Bennington Street Southeast. An occupant was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not deemed life-threatening.

Roanoke emerged Friday morning back into the sun after the wettest three-day stretch on record that saw dozens evacuated and the Roanoke River crest just shy of major flooding.

“Yesterday we experienced dangerous river flooding, and we saw the Roanoke River crest first at about 4:10 p.m.,” on Thursday, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said at an early Friday morning video news conference. “Responding to the flood was even more challenging because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The river in Roanoke reached 15.89 feet, short of a 16-foot major flooding designation, was the 8th-highest crest on record.

In the early Friday morning update, Altman said first responders had finished up the Thursday evacuation of 116 people out of the Ramada Inn on Franklin Road. Guests were taken to a couple hotels on Peters Creek Road, he said.

The Ramada Inn was being used to house some people experiencing homelessness to provide a safe shelter amid the pandemic.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg reported late Thursday that for the first time since record-keeping began in 1912, Roanoke saw three consecutive days, between Tuesday and Thursday, of at least 2 inches of rainfall.

In the New River Valley, the New River reached its peak about 11 p.m. Thursday at 21.71 feet in Radford, above the 20-foot threshold there deemed major flooding. That marked the 6th highest crest since records began.

In Pulaski County, crews rescued two people from vehicles submerged in floodwaters Thursday afternoon.

A woman was stranded on the roof of a car in Fairlawn near Hazel Hollow Road and Falling Branch Road about 4:51 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team said on Facebook. A short time later, a team went to Parrot River Road and found a woman stuck inside a disabled vehicle that had become trapped.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

In Franklin County, a road washout has shut down part of Virginia 116 across both directions, according to VDOT's 511 system.

Jubal Early Highway is closed near Coopers Cove Road (Virginia 681) just south of the boundary line with Roanoke County.

The closure was affecting both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway, according to an update posted at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Mudslides unleashed by the persistent rain have shut down part of the Blue Ridge Parkway from U.S. 220 to Virginia 24.

The closure is expected to extend through May 28 as cleanup is done, according Roanoke County. Explore Park, located in the county, will be inaccessible from its parkway entrance during this time.

Visitors can use the park’s alternate entrance at 3900 Rutrough Road in the meantime.

Staff writer Alicia Petska contributed to this report.

