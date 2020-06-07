More than a dozen Norfolk Southern Railway cars derailed early Sunday morning under the Fifth Street bridge in downtown Roanoke.

Company spokesman Jeff DeGraff said crews were switching cars in the rail yard about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when 18 cars derailed from the tracks. Seven of the cars remained upright, but 11 tipped onto their sides.

DeGraff said there were no injuries or spills from the cars, which were carrying different kinds of cargo. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Norfolk Southern is able to continue train traffic through the area on a second parallel line.

The Fifth Street bridge between Salem and Shenandoah avenues is closed to traffic. Roanoke police have asked residents to stay away from the area. Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said police will keep the bridge closed until engineers have told them it is safe for travel.

“We’re working to get those cars cleared as soon as possible,” DeGraff said. “We ask the public to give us some space and be careful going through the area.”

Norfolk Southern will right the cars before they’re inspected. DeGraff said cars that are in good working condition and are deemed safe can be used or moved. Others will have their contents unloaded and the cars will be scrapped.

