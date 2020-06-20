FLOYD — A peaceful Juneteenth vigil outside the county courthouse dubbed “#FloydforFloyd” in memory of George Floyd and others briefly turned tense Friday evening when a man who had been pacing along a police line waving a Confederate battle flag began to threaten an attendee.
The man was led away by a sheriff's deputy and other law enforcement officers after he planted his flag beside a bank building, pulled off his shirt and threatened to beat a man in the crowd.
Authorities charged Roger Altizer of Tazewell County with misdemeanor assault. He was later released from the New River Valley Jail in Dublin. Altizer appeared to have bumped a woman who placed herself in front of a man Altizer was berating.
Prior to that confrontation, the crowd of 200, diverse in age, race, gender and background, had peacefully gathered to listen to speeches, to sing and “to grieve the lives lost to racialized violence and say their names,” according to organizers, including Floyd Conversations on Racial Equality.
A large contingent from the Springhouse Community School included parents Magen Adderley and Rissy Berliner. They wore rainbow face masks and Berliner's children held signs that read, "Don't you watch Sesame Street? Racism is bad." Berliner, who has lived in Floyd for eight years, said she believes it's important that her children see "democracy in action," and has taken her children to more than 100 protests as a family.
Michele Morris, a Black business owner who runs Woolly Jumper Yarns in the town of Floyd, spoke to the crowd, as did Sierra Little, a 2006 graduate of Floyd County High School who said she attended with her 12-year-old daughter because the history of Juneteenth isn’t taught in schools.
Rosa Lovo, a biracial woman who graduated as Floyd County’s valedictorian last year, told the crowd about her own experience growing up in Floyd with a Black mother. “It really hurts … to think members of my family can’t go where they need to go safely,” Lovo said. She said between the threat of COVID-19, facing poverty and experiencing racism, “It’s too great a burden … but we bear it with a smile.”
Vigil leaders, who were all white women, on multiple occasions offered to cede the mic to any people of color who wanted to speak, but also led the group in chants of “Say his name; George Floyd! Say her name; Breonna Taylor,” and “No justice, no peace. No racist police.”
They led the group in prayer and in an eight minute, 42 second moment of silence to recognize the time Floyd, a Black man handcuffed and facedown, was held with a Minneapolis police officer's knee on his neck before he lapsed into unconsciousness and was later pronounced dead May 25.
The vigil did draw hecklers and counterprotestors, who sometimes shouted out of trucks, as well as a small group of about a dozen that gathered across the street from the courthouse. David Whitaker, a member of the Floyd Town Council, stood with that group wearing a Donald Trump-themed hat but declined to comment on the event.
The county courthouse and its monument to Confederate soldiers has been a focus for various groups of protesters in the past several weeks. A new Virginia law taking effect July 1 will give local governments the power to remove war memorials after a public comment period. In the wake of Floyd's death, protesters in Richmond and other southern cities have pulled down statues to Confederate generals, political leaders and soldiers.
Melanie Johnson, a Floyd resident, tearfully explained that she was motivated to attend because of a “broken heart for my Black friends and family, and a fear for their safety.” She added, “I have learned a lot — about the calmness of the Black Lives Matter people, and the anger of people driving by or on the other side of the street. I didn’t expect that kind of hate.”
Town Vice Mayor Mike Patton also attended, and offered these thoughts: “I’ve sat here and watched a lot of people come and go … I saw a father with his two children, and the little boy’s T-shirt gives me hope,” Patton said. The shirt read: “I’ve come here to change the world.”
Though the protest had been peaceful for 90 minutes, one man holding a Confederate battle flag paced in front of the vigil attendees throughout, shouting obscenities. At one point, as organizers were naming Black victims of police brutality, the man shouted "Robert E. Lee!" at each name.
Some of the vigil attendees challenged him on his Confederate flag, asking him questions about the symbolism of the flag and why it was important to him. One attendee had enough and told the man he was going to take his flag away, sparking the flag bearer into an obscenity laced tirade. Observers from the National Lawyer Guild, wearing neon green hats and vests, attempted to place themselves between the angry man and the crowd and deescalate the situation, until a sheriff's deputy interceded and led the man away.
The vigil attendee declined to identify himself but explained his actions. “I had an issue with the way he was presenting the flag — snubbing people’s faces, giving them the finger — he should have been able to protest peacefully like the rest of us,” the man said.
