...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
VIRGINIA...WEST VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA...
JAMES RIVER AT BUCHANAN AFFECTING BOTETOURT COUNTY
NEW RIVER AT GLEN LYN AFFECTING GILES...MERCER...MONROE AND SUMMERS
COUNTIES
ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM
AND ROANOKE COUNTIES
PIGG RIVER NEAR PIGG R NR SANDY LEVEL AFFECTING PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY
ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL...CHARLOTTE
AND HALIFAX COUNTIES
ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX
COUNTIES
DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF
DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES
DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY
DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA..
NEW RIVER NEAR GALAX AFFECTING CARROLL...CITY OF GALAX AND GRAYSON
COUNTIES
NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA AFFECTING PULASKI AND WYTHE COUNTIES
NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AFFECTING CITY OF RADFORD...MONTGOMERY AND
PULASKI COUNTIES
ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT ALTAVISTA AFFECTING CAMPBELL AND
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES
RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO AS MUCH AS 10 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN
ACROSS THE NEW, ROANOKE, JAMES AND DAN RIVER BASINS SINCE EARLY
TUESDAY. THIS WILL KEEP A LOT OF AREAS IN FLOOD, SOME MODERATE
TO MAJOR INTO FRIDAY INTO EARLY SATURDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER
THAN YOU THINK.
GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT
HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'.
THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY LATE THIS EVENING.
&&
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE.
* UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* AT 04PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.9 FEET AND STEADY.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET.
* THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 16.4 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING.
* FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 16.6
FEET ON OCT 11 2018.
&&
Weather Alert
...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY FOR
ROANOKE...PULASKI...FLOYD...HENRY...FRANKLIN...PATRICK AND MONTGOMERY
COUNTIES...THE CITY OF RADFORD...THE CITY OF SALEM...THE CITY OF
ROANOKE AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE...
AT 101 PM EDT, NUMEROUS REPORTING STREAM GAUGES INDICATED FLOODING
ACROSS THE WARNED AREA.
IN HENRY COUNTY AT 1245 PM EDT, THE NORTH MAYO RIVER NEAR SPENCER
WAS AT 9.58 FEET AND RISING. FLOOD STAGE IS 8 FEET, AND MODERATE
FLOOD STAGE IS 11 FEET. THIS IS THE HIGHEST STAGE SINCE JANUARY,
2010 ON THIS GAUGE.
IN HENRY COUNTY AT 1215 PM EDT, SMITH RIVER NEAR BASSETT WAS AT
8.69 FEET AND RISING. ACTION STAGE IS 8 FEET AND NO FLOOD STAGE HAS
BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR THIS GAUGE. FLOODING IS GENERALLY CONTROLLED BY
PHILPOTT DAM UPSTREAM.
IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY AT 105 PM EDT, THE SOUTH FORK OF THE ROANOKE
RIVER NEAR SHAWSVILLE WAS AT 7.30 FEET AND RISING STEADILY. FLOOD
STAGE IS 5 FEET AND MODERATE FLOOD STAGE IS 7 FEET. ALLEGHANY
SPRINGS ROADS MAY SOON BE FLOODED.
IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY AT 105 PM EDT, THE ROANOKE RIVER NEAR
LAFAYETTE WAS AT 9.81 FEET AND RISING SLOWLY. FLOOD STAGE IS 8 FEET
AND
SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
ROANOKE...
BLACKSBURG...
SALEM...
CHRISTIANSBURG...
RADFORD...
MARTINSVILLE...
AND PULASKI.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING,
INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND
PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER.
&&
Weather Alert
...PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN TO MAINTAIN THREAT OF
FLOODING...
.A SLOW MOVING CLOSED LOW PRESSURE CENTER OVER THE TENNESSEE
VALLEY WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE A STRONG SOUTHEAST FLOW OF
MOISTURE INTO THE AREA THROUGH THIS EVENING. THIS WILL RESULT IN
A PROLONGED PERIOD OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* A PORTION OF WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREA, ROANOKE.
* UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
* A PORTION OF WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREA, ROANOKE.
* SPRING VALLEY LAKE DAM IS IN DANGER OF FAILING, IF MORE HEAVY
RAIN MOVES IN THIS MORNING, WHICH COULD CAUSE FLOODING IN THE
IMMEDIATE AREA, INCLUDING PORTIONS OF CRAVENS CREEK ROAD, LAKE
DRIVE, DEYERLE ROAD AND BRANDON AVENUE. THERE IS NO INDICATION
THAT THE INTEGRITY OF THE DAM IS COMPROMISED, AND THIS WATCH
IS PRECAUTIONARY.
* WATER IS FLOWING OVER THE SPILLWAY AT CARVINS COVE DAM ALONG
CARVINS CREEK. ADDITIONAL FLOW FROM THE DAM ALONG WITH MORE
RAINFALL WOULD CAUSE FLOODING ON PALM DALE ROAD AND VERNDALE
ROAD IN THE SUN VALLEY SUBDIVISION AND ROUTE 743 NEAR THE
INTERSECTIONS WITH PLANTATION ROAD. THERE IS NO INDICATION THAT
THE INTEGRITY OF THE DAM IS COMPROMISED, AND THIS WATCH IS
PRECAUTIONARY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
1 of 8
The flooded Roanoke River from the Terrace View parking garage near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke on Thursday afternoon.
Shawn Follet carries an old guitar and his pack along Bennington Road in Southeast Roanoke in the heavy rain. The street was closed due to the high waters from the Roanoke River. He said he's been living in a teepee up on the mountain.
The flooded Roanoke River from the Terrace View parking garage near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke on Thursday afternoon.
DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times
Flooding along the Roanoke River Greenway seen at Belleview Avenue Southeast near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
Ralph Meador looks over Spring Valley Lake in his southwest Roanoke neighborhood on Thursday morning.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
The Roanoke River is seen running high from the bridge connecting the Riverwalk Parking Deck to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
Guests at the Ramada Inn on Franklin Road were evacuated late Thursday afternoon as floodwaters from the nearby Roanoke River rose.
DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times
Carvins Cove reservoir is above full pond, but the 80-foot-tall dam is not in danger, the Western Virginia Water Authority reported Wednesday night.
Western Virginia Water Authority photo
A National Weather Service chart from 5:30 p.m. Thursday showing a projected crest for the Roanoke River at 16.4 feet at 2 a.m. Friday.
National Weather Service screen capture
Shawn Follet carries an old guitar and his pack along Bennington Road in Southeast Roanoke in the heavy rain. The street was closed due to the high waters from the Roanoke River. He said he's been living in a teepee up on the mountain.
The Roanoke River was expected to crest at just over 16 feet early Friday morning, the level considered a major flood, as at least two Roanoke neighborhoods and a motel were evacuated and swift water crews rescued multiple people from vehicles trapped in floodwaters.
As of 4:50 p.m. Thursday, the Roanoke River in Roanoke had reached a height of 15.79 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The river at the Walnut Avenue gauge was expected to crest at 16.4 feet at 2 a.m.
The waters began rising Wednesday afternoon. In southeast Roanoke, near the Roanoke River, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews saved one person from a vehicle at Bennington Street and Pike Lane at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, the agency reported on Twitter. About 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, crews went to Bennington Street and Edgerton Avenue Southeast and rescued three people trapped in a vehicle. In northeast Roanoke, crews rescued two more people from a vehicle at 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of 13th Street Northeast, due to flood waters.
No injuries were reported in the three rescues.
Starting before dawn and continuing into Thursday afternoon, Roanoke made contact with more than 100 residents and encouraged them to evacuate as a precaution while the threat of more flooding looms. That included 60 homes in the Piedmont neighborhood of southeast Roanoke and around 13 homes near Spring Valley Lake in southwest Roanoke, where officials were concerned about the safety of an upstream dam.
Roanoke Fire-EMS Battalion Chief Trevor Shannon said there were no other immediate hot spots being monitored by the city. "We feel we have covered a majority of those areas," he said. "We do not see any new inundation zones that we have to immediately focus on at this time."
Emergency coordinators will continue to closely watch conditions throughout the night, he said. Residents are encouraged to be vigilant and keep up with weather reports. Those in flood-prone areas may want to consider gathering essentials and moving to higher ground, said city spokeswoman Tiffany Bradbury.
“The evacuations that we’ve done have been done out of an abundance of caution,” Shannon said, noting that in some houses water had reached the front door. “We’re looking at a situation here that we haven’t seen in quite awhile.”
The city evacuated the Ramada Inn on Franklin Road late Thursday afternoon as rising water levels encroached on the hotel.
Officials helped move more than 40 guests out of the property, Shannon said. That included a number of homeless people who were being sheltered there under arrangements made by local nonprofits to provide them greater protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those people will be relocated to other hotels within the city, Shannon said.
The American Red Cross said it's sheltering around 50 people displaced by flooding in the Roanoke Valley. The nonprofit is aiding those who've been evacuated and those whose homes have taken flood damage.
Due to the pandemic, it's made arrangements to place people in hotels, rather than the congregate emergency shelter that typically would be deployed.
The organization started fielding requests for help late Wednesday."It's been going pretty steady since then," said Paula Poston, disaster program manager for the Roanoke chapter.
The Red Cross is prepared to shelter people for more than one night if needed, Poston said, and is working closely with the region's emergency management coordinators.
Those in need of temporary emergency housing can contact the Red Cross's national dispatch center at 855-891-7325.
A day care center near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital also was evacuated Thursday morning, according to Shannon. The HoneyTree Early Learning Centers, which has a center near the hospital in the 1800 block of Jefferson Road, said in a Facebook post that it would suspend its meal program Thursday “due to flooding/road hazards and to ensure the safety of our employees, volunteers, and families.” It said prepackaged meals could still be picked up at its center at 217 Hershberger Road between 1 and 3 p.m.
Teresa Schaeffer, marketing director of HoneyTree Early Learning Centers, confirmed that about 40 children and staff left the center by 11:30 a.m. "We will continue to monitor the situation and hope to make a decision about whether or not it is safe to re-open tomorrow morning," Schaeffer wrote.
The organization's 10 centers in Roanoke and one in Christiansburg have remained open for essential workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
Elsewhere in the Roanoke Valley, the persistent precipitation filled up the Carvins Cove Dam reservoir and sent about 2 feet of water running into its spillway where it flowed onto Carvins Creek.
The 80-feet-tall concrete dam wasn’t in danger but a public notice was issued in keeping with regional response plans, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority. The reservoir is a major water source for the Roanoke Valley.
The next phase of action under regional plans would be triggered by 4 feet of water overflow which officials don’t expect will be reached. A 2014 study concluded the dam could withstand up to 14 feet of water overflow, officials said. Water authority staff planned to be on-site monitoring conditions.
The Smith Mountain Reservoir was on course to exceed its full pond level by 2 feet late Thursday and by 3 feet Friday, according to Appalachian Power Co.
Shoreline property owners were urged to secure their watercrafts and clear items away from the banks of the water.
Letting excess water flow out of the reservoir helps avoid more flooding downstream, said Appalachian Power. Smith Mountain Lake has a normal full pond level of 795 feet.
Based on current forecasts, it’s expected to reach an elevation of 798 feet sometime Friday morning. That would typically put water levels around 1 foot above the height of a stationary dock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.