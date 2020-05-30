WATCH NOW: Demonstrators rally, march in Roanoke following George Floyd's death

Nationwide protests sparked by the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis reached Roanoke on Saturday.
Following a rally at Washington Park organized by the local Black Lives Matter chapter, hundreds of demonstrators marched toward the police station on Campbell Avenue.
Police set up barricades along the street, although the crowd managed to inch closer to the department’s offices. It was unclear if police allowed protesters to progress or if they pushed their way through.
Police officers stood on the street, many wearing riot gear. Protesters urged one another to stay on the sidewalk, rather than clog the streets. One woman encouraged people to leave, fearing the situation would escalate.
“Y’all go home,” she said. “They can’t wait to blow us away.”
State and local police were at the scene. Crowds had dispersed after about an hour.
One person was detained in relation to the downtown protest, according to Roanoke Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline. She also said a chemical agent was used to disperse the crowd. Cline described the agent as “OC spray;” oleoresin capsicum is the formal name for pepper spray.
Police were aware of the rally taking place at Washington Park and Cline said they realized it was a possibility the protest would move toward police headquarters.
Around 8:30 p.m. police were responding to active situations elsewhere in the city, Cline said, including the Valley View Walmart and Target.
Brenda Hale, president of the Roanoke branch of the NAACP, spoke at the rally at Washington Park but said she was unaware that protesters were planning to head to the police department afterward and did not accompany them. Hale said she was very concerned after receiving a call from the police chief about the activities downtown and in the areas around Valley View Mall.
Hale said she could not recall any similar protests in the city. She said the NAACP has had many “peaceful interventions” over the years. Rising to this level of escalation is “totally unlike Roanoke,” she said.
“What we did today with us speaking to the populace that turned out, we did not need to have riots erupting,” Hale said. “That’s not how you handle things. That’s not going to solve anything.”
At Washington Park, hundreds gathered peacefully, listening to remarks from community activists and the president of the local chapter of the NAACP. Speakers were encouraged by the crowd, who shouted “amen” or “talk about it” often.
Many demonstrators carried handmade signs, with messages such as:
“I’m tired of being scared.”
“Who do we call when police murder?”
“All lives don’t matter until black lives matter.”
“No justice. No peace.”
“White silence = consent.”
“Enough is enough.”
Bernadette BJ Lark spoke on behalf of Justice For Kionte. The group was formed following the death of 18-year-old Kionte Desean Spencer, who was fatally shot by Roanoke County Police in 2016. The commonwealth’s attorney determined police were justified in their actions and no criminal charges were brought.
Lark said she had recently spoken with Spencer’s mother, who said George Floyd’s death “reopened wounds of trauma” that had not yet healed.
Fear of contracting the coronavirus probably has many people feeling scared to leave their homes, Lark said to the hundreds of people gathered, most of whom were wearing masks.
“Well guess what, that’s how racism feels every day,” she said.
Lark said she is always aware of the dangers she and her children face out in the world.
“Stop killing black people,” she cried.
Jordan Bell, a community activist who spoke at the rally, repeatedly told the crowd that it was not his place, nor anyone else’s, to tell a person of color how to react when they are upset by injustice.
He referenced Malcolm X’s call for black Americans to secure their freedom “by any means necessary.”
Bell, who is 29, said he recently spoke with a black Roanoker celebrating his 84th birthday. Although the two men were born decades apart, Bell said, their experiences differed little.
Though he’s not yet 30, Bell said, he was already “sick and tired.”
Bell called for change and encouraged those in attendance to keep the conversation going. He ended his remarks on a positive note.
“I cherish your life,” Bell said.
Yschika Sapp, 39, of Roanoke, said she’s a Christian woman who believes in prayer. But she said the words “by any means necessary” resonated as well.
Sapp said her heart was broken by the video of Floyd’s death, which she said was inescapable on social media. The video, which is several minutes long, shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck.
“That could be my son. That could be my husband. That could be me,” said Sapp, a mother of three.
Hale, with the NAACP, said in a speech that she has had to speak far too often about the “modern day lynching” of black brothers and sisters.
“The killing must stop,” Hale said.
She said there is an epidemic of black lives being lost prematurely. And anyone who is black, Hale said, knows it could happen to them.
Police officers do not have the right to be judge, jury and executioner, Hale said.
She asked the crowd: “What do we want?”
“Justice!” they responded.
“When do we want it?” Hale pressed.
“Now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Why was Floyd arrested? As usual this doesn’t seem to be as much about the person killed than it does about people burning and looting. We need revival in this nation.
I will be honest. I didn’t have an issue with the crowd local to the man destroying that station. I hope the particular cop gets the maximum penalty. However, looting and wanton destruction is just people being as sorry as is possible. Roanoke has nothing to do with that and if people here start rioting, they need to get slapped down ... hard.
Many of these protestors are just looking for an excuse to destroy something. There are bad cops and good cops, always has been. There are good criminals and bad criminals.
What sources do you have to substantiate your claim of "many of these protesters"? How do you differentiate between "many," "some," and " a few"? Obviously there are some among them bent on violence; I condemn them. But you speak with a supposed empirical knowledge of the intent of all of these people, which does not hold up to logic. I am just asking: how did you arrive at the conclusion that "many" of them are looking for an excuse to destroy something?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.