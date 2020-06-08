More than 50 protesters marched down Salem’s Main Street on Sunday as Black Lives Matter protests continued for the seventh day around the Roanoke Valley.
Demonstrations in the Roanoke Valley and throughout the country are protesting systemic racism and police brutality against blacks, with the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 as the catalyst.
Protesters have been stationed outside of Roanoke’s police station on Campbell Avenue every day since May 30. Sunday’s march marked Salem’s largest demonstration since protests swept the country more than a week ago.
Ashton Ledbetter, one of the event’s organizers, said the group sought more justice and accountability from the police and more hope for black communities in the area. Ledbetter grew up in Salem and said he was shocked by the size of the crowd that came out Sunday.
Salem has about 25,000 residents, which are about 90% white and 7% black, according to U.S. census data.
“I never thought the day would come when I would have to protest my own hometown,” Ledbetter said. “It does my heart so well to see you all here today. I anticipated there would be a lack of people of color, but it does my heart even better to see my lack of melanin folk coming out to fight for me.”
Protesters gathered in Longwood Park and marched down Main Street to the Salem library, where they stopped to tell stories of black experiences, before ending with a demonstration outside of the Salem City Sheriff’s Office and courthouse.
Marchers told stories about growing up black. Ledbetter said even after living in Salem for 20 years, he still doesn’t feel safe walking around his neighborhood and receives scowls from people on the street. He said he and other friends of color used to make jokes about being stopped, questioned or killed by the police.
“We were used to it,” he said. “I don’t leave my house after 5 p.m. anymore. That’s my life on the line, that’s my freedom on the line.”
Another woman said she and all of her friends have stories of when they first realized they were black — when kids in school called them names or pointed out they were different. She said black women had come to consider using chemical relaxers in their hair as a passage into womanhood, instead of being proud of their natural hair texture.
“I’m tired, we’re all tired,” Ledbetter said. “We will not be silenced. We will not sit in complacency as injustices continue to occur.”
In Roanoke, members of the Unitarian Universalist Church stood on the corner of Brandon Avenue and Grandin Road with signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “End Racism.”
Katherine Hoffman, a member of the group’s board, said more than 140 people from the church signed up to stand along the side of the road for the vigil Sunday. Demonstrators took shifts from 1-8 p.m. to keep a continued presence on the busy intersection and maintain social distancing.
Bob Egbert, president of the church’s board, said members of the congregation have been joining in the movement and discussing racial injustice within the church.
“We’ve been saying the same things amongst ourselves for a long time,” he said. “It got to the point the church board said we should stop talking to ourselves inside the church, and we should be out here doing this.”
Hoffman and Egbert said they both remembered demonstrations from the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s and are disappointed the same issues continue today. Hoffman said it seems that now, there is a larger wave of support for demonstrating, protesting and speaking out.
“The inequality of people of color, I think that realization is finally breaking through in the white community,” she said. “This is something that has to change.”
