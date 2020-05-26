The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority is beginning to remove excess wastewater from the Smith Gap Landfill after last week's rains put the facility's storage tanks in danger of exceeding capacity.
Beginning Tuesday, the authority will use additional hauling services to remove the excess wastewater in an effort to "prevent and minimize" environmental issues, according to a RVRA news release.
The landfill's tanks are currently holding approximately 1.9 million gallons of water, with a capacity of two million gallons, according to authority CEO Dan Miles.
The two rail tanks that remove 40,000 gallons of excess water from the facility each day cannot keep up with the payload, so the authority will use trucks to remove another 90,000 gallons daily for at least the next five days, he said.
The rail tankers head to Roanoke each day with the trash taken to the Tinker Creek Transfer Station on Hollins Road. The water removed by truck from the Roanoke County landfill will be disposed of at a discharge manhole on Garmin Road in Salem, Miles said Tuesday morning.
"We want the tanks to have about 25% of it capacity available so we have some room to work with going forward," Miles said.
