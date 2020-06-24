Washington and Lee University will expand its admission of low-income students by 33% and declare Juneteenth a university holiday after hearing stories of racism and exclusion from students and alumni.
President Will Dudley sent a letter to the university community Tuesday that outlined the school’s next steps following nationwide protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed in police custody May 25.
The university plans to increase its admission of low-income students by 33% through QuestBridge, a national nonprofit that connects low-income students with colleges and universities. The school will also add an admissions counselor focused on recruiting first-generation college students and underrepresented minorities.
Juneteenth will be a university holiday beginning next year and the school has set up a George Floyd Endowment for programming from alumni donations.
Over the past four years, 45% of tenure-track hires have been faculty of color and 20% are Black, according to the university. In that time, the number of domestic students of color increased by 50%.
The incoming undergraduate class will be the most diverse in university history with 20% of its students being people of color, according to the university. However, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia data shows while minority student presence overall has increased slightly in recent years, the percentage of Black students has remained small, ranging over 10 years from a low of 1.9% in 2016 to a high of 3.3% in 2019. The private liberal arts school had an undergraduate enrollment of 1,859 in fall 2019, SCHEV reported.
“The diversity of our community remains unacceptably low, and the experience of many of our students, faculty, staff, and alumni of color is not what it ought to be,” Dudley wrote. “We are not satisfied, and we will do more to live up to our aspirations and deliver on our commitments."
Dudley said he heard from students, alumni and employees who experienced racism at the university and demanded an accounting of the university’s history.
“Some of you have expressed the conflict you feel between your love of W&L and your concern about our prominent association with Robert E. Lee, whose presidency transformed the university, but who also led the Confederate army in defending slavery and has come to symbolize the defense of racial oppression that we unequivocally reject,” Dudley wrote.
Lee served as the president of Washington College from a few months after surrendering Confederate forces at Appomattox in 1865 until his death on campus in 1870, after which his name was added to the institution’s. A central building to campus life is Lee Chapel, where the general and his family are buried. A museum in his former office tells the story of his time as president.
University officials have shied away from renaming the school to exclude Lee. The Commission on Institutional History and Community, created in 2017 in the aftermath of the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, did not recommend renaming the university, the namesake of two prominent Virginia slave owners, or its sports teams’ names, the Generals. The commission did recommend renaming other buildings and the board of trustees followed through on two of those recommendations in 2018.
In a previous letter to the community, Dudley said both George Washington and Robert E. Lee had direct effects on the school that were pivotal to its survival and success. Dudley and the board of trustees, which has the authority on naming, agreed the university’s name should not be changed.
Many of the commission’s other recommendations focused on educational initiatives like requiring students to learn about the college’s history and providing educational materials to the public.
The university hired a director of institutional history last year who is tasked with creating a museum to explore the college’s history through time and include the perspectives of Lee and the enslaved people who lived and worked on campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I dunno, seems like the best thing to do would be to dig up Lee's old bones and toss them in the garbage. Pretend he was never there. Ditto Georgie boy. Why does he get a pass? Change your name to Oprah and Beyonce's College for Wayward Waifs or something else inspirational to today's youth. You know, to show how sensitive and inclusive you are........you were playing to the crowd when you accepted Lee as your president, thereby saving a third rate college in the middle of nowhere. You traded off of his name all through Jim Crow. You're playing to the crowd now. What's the diff? I think that should be the main lesson every lawyer and leader in today's world should follow. If the crowd wants it, it must be right. Follow the herd. Right?
In all seriousness, by all means increase the diversity of your staff and students. They should reflect the Commonwealth. The question is why it takes this social unrest for you to even consider it? If it's right now, it should have been right 3 years ago. Right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.