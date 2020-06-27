More than 1,000 new laws will go into effect in Virginia on Wednesday, including several gun control measures, legalized sports betting and marijuana decriminalization.
Democrats won control of the House of Delegates and state Senate this year, providing them wide-ranging opportunities to substantially remake policy in Virginia.
Here are some of the new laws that affect a large number of Virginians:
Voting
Starting this November election, Virginians will be able to vote absentee without having to provide an excuse. The state is also removing the requirement that voters show a photo ID to be able to vote. Voters can provide various other documents, including their voter registration confirmation record, driver’s license, passport, utility bill or bank statement.
Marijuana decriminalization
Simple marijuana possession will be decriminalized, so a violation of simple possession would be a fine of no more than $25. Currently, the law calls for a maximum fine of $500 and maximum 30-day jail sentence for the first offense, and subsequent offenses are a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Firearms
Virginia will have a historic number of new gun control laws going into effect, including expanding background checks to all firearm sales, capping handgun sales to one a month, prohibiting a person subject to a permanent protective order from possessing a firearm, and allowing localities to ban firearms from certain buildings and events. Virginia also will join other states with “red flag” laws with one to allow courts to temporarily ban people from possessing firearms if there are clear signs that they pose a danger to themselves or others. Gun owners will have to report their lost or stolen firearms within 48 hours of discovering they are missing, and in-person training will be required for obtaining concealed carry permits.
Gambling
Virginia authorized casinos to operate in several cities, including Bristol and Danville, but it will be a few years until those open. Meanwhile, online sports betting will be legalized, although it won’t apply to Virginia-based teams out of concern from college presidents.
Virginia also will allow electronic gaming machines that are scattered in convenience stores, restaurants and truck stops to continue to operate for another year so the state can collect tax revenue to put toward coronavirus relief.
Abortion rights
A number of abortion restrictions will be rolled back, including repealing a requirement for women to receive an ultrasound and scrapping laws that mandate that women who are seeking an abortion wait 24 hours and undergo counseling. The changes also would expand the categories of health professionals who can perform abortions.
Driving
Virginia will end its practice of suspending driver’s licenses for people who don’t pay their court debt, the result of a multiyear effort from Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, to repeal the law.
Under a new law that Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, got passed, the state also is removing provisions that allow for driver’s licenses to be suspended if the person is convicted of a drug offense, unpaid correctional facility fees and shoplifting motor fuel.
Also, anyone who drives on a suspended license will not face a mandatory minimum confinement of 10 days if it’s a third or greater conviction.
A law crafted by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, will raise the threshold for reckless driving from 80 mph to an excess of 85 mph in areas where the posted speed limit is 70 mph.
State and local law enforcement agencies will be allowed to operate photo speed monitoring devices in and around school crossing zones and highway work zones to record images of vehicles traveling at least 10 mph over the posted speed limit. The vehicle operator would be liable for a civil penalty of no more than $100.
Transportation funding
A massive transportation law will increase the gas tax 5 cents this year and 5 cents next year, and then the tax rate will be tied to inflation. Vehicle registration fees will be reduced from $40 to $30, and the $5 fee people pay now when they go to the Department of Motor Vehicle offices in person to do a transaction will be eliminated.
The package also establishes a highway-use fee for fuel-efficient and alternative fuel vehicles. The owner of a fuel-efficient vehicle would pay 85% of the difference between the gas tax paid by the owner of the average vehicle, which gets around 24 mpg.
About $900 million in bonds will be authorized to go toward expediting improvements to Interstate 81.
Housing
The Virginia Fair Housing Act would prevent discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing.
Another law that Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, got passed would add protections for domestic violence victims who struggle to acquire housing because of their damaged financial history.
A law Stanley worked on would permit a tenant to have repairs made to a rental property that, if not fixed, would be a health or safety hazard. The tenant would be able to deduct up to $1,500 from rent if the landlord doesn’t reimburse the costs.
Ban the box
State agencies and localities will be prohibited from including on any employment application a question inquiring whether the prospective employee has ever been arrested, charged with or convicted of a crime. Employers are also prohibited from asking that during a job interview.
Higher education
Governing boards of public institutions of higher education are prohibited from approving an increase in undergraduate tuition or mandatory fees without providing students and the public notice of the date, time and location of the meeting at which public comment will be heard on the matter.
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families
People who are otherwise eligible to receive food stamp benefits will no longer be denied that assistance solely because of a felony conviction of possession of a controled substance or drug-related felony.
War veteran memorials
Localities will have authority to remove, relocate, cover or contextualize monuments for war veterans, such as Confederate monuments, that are on the locality’s public property. The local governing body needs to hold a public hearing prior to a vote about what to do with the monument as well as offer the monument for relocation or placement at a museum, historical society or military battlefield.
Election Day holiday
Lee-Jackson Day, which has been observed on the Friday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, has been eliminated as a state holiday. Instead, Election Day will be a state holiday.
Discrimination
Localities may prohibit discrimination in housing, employment, public accommodations, credit and education on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
Employers will be required to make reasonable accommodations for the known limitations of a person related to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions. Employers are prohibited from taking adverse action against an employee who requests a reasonable accommodation or denying employment or promotion opportunities because the employer would have to provide accommodations.
Opioid epidemic
Rasoul’s law will go into effect that will allow for comprehensive harm reduction programs, which includes needle exchanges, to continue operating in Virginia as long as the public health emergency for the opioid crisis continues.
People won’t be arrested or prosecuted for possession of drugs or paraphernalia if they called for emergency medical help for themselves or others because of an overdose. People have to remain at the scene until emergency services arrive and identify themselves to law enforcement. Currently, the law provides for an “affirmative defense” if prosecuted.
Tethering animals
An animal tethered outside during a hurricane or tropical storm is not considered to have adequate shelter. Unless an animal control officer inspects an animal’s circumstance and determines it’s safe from predators and equipped to tolerate its environment, the animal can’t be tethered during a heat advisory or period when the temperature is 85 degrees or higher or 32 degrees or lower. The law also extends the tether length from 10 feet or three times the length of the animal to 15 feet or four times the length of the animal.
Juveniles in justice system
A law from Edwards would increase from 14 to 16 years old the minimum age at which a juvenile must be tried as an adult in circuit court for aggravated malicious wounding or murder.
Any person sentenced to life in prison for a single felony offense or multiple felony offenses committed while that person was a juvenile and has served at least 20 years of that sentence will be eligible for parole.
Disorderly conduct
Elementary and secondary school students will not be guilty of disorderly conduct if the behavior happened on school property or a bus or at a school-sponsored activity.
Sharing wages
A law Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, got passed will prohibit employers from firing or retaliating against any employee for discussing wage information with colleagues. Employers who violate this face a civil fine of $100.
