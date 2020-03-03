After nearly 50 years of watching from the sidelines, Harold Jennings got in the game.
At 65, he voted for the first time. Animated by what he’s seen from President Donald Trump, he showed up at Roanoke’s Lincoln Terrace Precinct Tuesday morning to vote for Mike Bloomberg in Virginia’s Democratic primary — one of 14 contests across the country that were part of Super Tuesday voting.
“I knew it was time for me to get up and make some change with my one vote,” Jennings said. “Sometimes if you want a change, you got to make a change.”
Across Roanoke, a Democratic stronghold in otherwise Republican-voting Southwest Virginia, left-leaning voters turned out to vote for a dwindling number of candidates, with Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropping out of the race in the last two days.
At 3 p.m., about 13% of registered voters had turned out in the city. Lincoln Terrace, a deep blue precinct, trailed the city with 6% turnout. Nearly a quarter of voters had cast ballots at Raleigh Court Precinct, the highest in the city.
Poll workers reported a smooth process and a steady flow of voters. In Roanoke County, a two-hour power outage affected voting at Green Valley Elementary School and the Brambleton Center, but workers at the location collected votes and once the power came back on, scanned the ballots under while a police officer stood witness.
Jennings favored Bloomberg because lived in New York when Bloomberg was mayor and thought he did a good job.
Toni Patterson marked her ballot for Bloomberg at Lincoln Terrace, too. She likes that his campaign is self-financed, so he’s not beholden to corporate interests, she said. But choosing him over Joe Biden didn’t come easy.
“Too many choices … I had to pray this time,” Patterson said.
Biden, however, was a popular candidate in two northwest Roanoke precincts.
“I feel as though I know him,” said Dyke Wood, also at Lincoln Terrace.
“He seems to know what he’s doing and he’s been there a long time,” said Barbara Bright, who voted just after Wood. “If Obama likes him, I like him.”
Clifford Shultz, 76, favored Biden, too, when he voted at the Eureka Park Precinct at the Roanoke Academy for Math and Science. “I like [Bernie] Sanders but he’s 78 years old,” he said, but in the end he’ll vote for whoever the Democrat is.
Diann Brown liked Biden, too, but her son, Devin Brown, 23, went for Elizabeth Warren, largely because of her plan to eliminate student loan debt. He had to drop out of Radford University for financial reasons and is paying back loans now with no college degree to show for them.
Progressive candidates were more popular with voters interviewed at the Raleigh Court precinct at Christ Lutheran Church .
Aaron and Stephanie Fallon, 32 and 34 respectively, both voted for Warren.
“We align on almost every issue and I’m very invested in seeing a woman in power,” Stephanie Fallon said. “I definitely want to change the conversation about what makes someone electable, especially a woman.”
Danielle Reed, 30, brought her son Jameson, 18 months old, out to vote enthusiastically for “someone who I think is going to fight for the right people.” That would be Sanders. His plan to provide health care for all was important to her. “I think everyone deserves it,” she said.
Sarah Pressley, 17, voted for the first time Tuesday. Because she’ll be 18 in time to vote in the general election in November, election law allowed her to vote in in the primary. She has no driver’s license, so her mother, Ami Trowell, 48, drove her to the voter registrar to get a photo ID that would allow her to vote.
“I’m very enthusiastic about Bernie and about Democracy in general,” Pressley said. She cited health care and getting rid of student loan debt as her main issues.
Trowell agreed, and added that she likes that Sanders has been steady in what he believes for decades.
“There’s something really appealing about that consistency,” she said.
At the Southeast Precinct in the Belmont Branch Library, Andrew Raduly voted for Warren.
A Romanian immigrant, 43, said after knowing communism in his youth and becoming a U.S. citizen in 2012, he votes every chance he gets.
In 2016, he voted for Trump, mainly out of frustration, he said. But he said Trump’s tax cut too much favors the wealthy, and economic equity and health care are key concerns for him.
He’s a father of 4-year-old triplets and a Seventh Day Adventist minister with a number of low-income parishioners. He recently earned an advanced degree in finance to better understand how to help them.
Warren, he believes, is the answer, and he believes its time the country elected a woman president.
Sanders, the Democratic socialist, he said, is “a little too close to what I came from.”
Warren, he said, respects capitalism, but believes in regulating it.
“We have to get it to work for most Americans, not a few Americans,” he said.
At Virginia Tech’s Squires Student Center in Blacksburg, freshmen Krystal Bermudez and Hendrya Stevenson, were getting their first taste of voting. Voting was steady there, said Ken Farrar, a chief officer of elections. As of early afternoon, 180 people had cast ballots, he said, noting that more students tend to show up later in the afternoon. At the end of the day in 2016, 350 votes were tallied at that precinct in the Democratic presidential primary, according to Virginia Department of Elections data.
“It’s important,” Stevenson said. “I actually get mad at my friends who do not vote.”
Both voted for Biden, a decision influenced by parental guidance, independent research, and the sense that he would get policies enacted through Congress.
While Stevenson said her family is more Republican-leaning, she noted that has shifted since the 2016 election.
Elsewhere in the New River Valley, Jimmy Moore, a 23-year-old annual giving officer at Virginia Tech, said he wanted to see a strong Democrat beat Trump.
The Christiansburg resident voted for Joe Biden, though he really liked Warren and Pete Buttigieg until he dropped out Sunday.
“I’m more worried about Bernie Sanders being the nominee,” Moore said. “It’s a strategic vote, even if I don’t like voting that way.”
Still, Moore hasn’t ruled out voting for Sanders should he become the eventual nominee.
“I’m going to vote for the Democrat in November even if it’s a ham sandwich,” Moore said.
Staff Writer Henri Gendreau contributed to this report.
