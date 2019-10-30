Two contenders will be vying at the ballot box for the job of Craig County sheriff.
Incumbent Sheriff Trevor Craddock and his chief deputy, Maj. Jeff Huffman, are going head-to-head in the Nov. 5 elections.
Craig City District voters also have a two-way contest for their school board representative. Incumbent and current board chair Pat Myers is facing challenger Trace Bellassai.
SHERIFF
Craddock, who’s finishing his first term in office, said he’s running to continue serving the community he and his family call home.
The former state trooper patrolled the county for 18 years before being elected sheriff in 2015.
“I want to see that this county is taken care of, its people and schools are kept safe, so everybody can enjoy the quality of life we have here in Craig County and know they have a sheriff’s office they can depend on in their time of need,” he said.
Craddock, a Republican, said his goals over the next four years would include upgrading the county’s aging radio system and continuing the fight against the drug epidemic that is affecting communities across the state and nation.
The sheriff’s office works with a regional drug and gang task force on investigations, he said.
Craddock, 53, also said that maintaining the office’s close relationship with the county schools to preserve safety in the classroom would remain a top priority.
Huffman, who’s been with the sheriff’s office for 25 years, said he’s running to forge closer partnerships and boost communication within the office.
Huffman, who’s now the chief deputy, grew up in Craig County and said he’s proud to serve his neighbors.
“It’s the people,” he said when asked what he enjoyed about serving. “Interacting with the people of the county.”
“In a rural community, you have to get out and talk to people and get their input across all parts of the county.”
Huffman said he’d take a community-orientated approach to the job and work to be a visible, accessible presence.
School safety will be a key priority, he said, and he’s a supporter of the resource officer position that works in the schools.
He also said he’d put a focus on promoting cohesion in the office and strengthening communication.
Huffman, 55, is running as an independent. This is his first bid for public office.
The county sheriff leads a team of nine deputies, five full-time dispatchers and five part-time dispatchers. The victor in next week’s election will serve a four-year term.
SCHOOL BOARD
Pat Myers said he hopes to give another term to serving the county’s students.
“It’s really about the students,” he said. “It’s about continuing to concentrate on keeping them on track, getting them to graduation, and caring about how they’re educated.”
Myers, a parent whose children and grandchild went to the county schools, is in his 18th year as a school board member. He’s now the board chair and represents the county on the regional governor’s school board.
Myers, 67, said his priorities include strengthening the graduation rate and supporting the vocational and technical education program.
Another major goal is to continue working through the division’s capital needs plan within the bounds of its budget, Myers said. The division was recently able to finish installing and upgrading air conditioning in each school.
No classes had to be canceled when back-to-school temperatures were sweltering, a challenge faced by some neighbors, Myers said. Continuing such projects will be important, he said.
Trace Bellassai said he hopes to play a part in helping students build a foundation for life after graduation.
“I’m glad to call Craig County home,” he said. “I want to see it thrive.”
Bellassai, who graduated from Craig County High School in 2010, said he’d like to help the county work closer with the region’s employers to ensure its votech programs and other initiatives are on track with evolving workforce needs.
By keeping a forward-thinking approach, he said, the county can give students the best starting point for making the jump to the job market or to college.
Students also need the skills to succeed in an increasingly digital world, said Bellassai, who was a background in tech and now works in cybersecurity.
As a relatively recent graduate, Bellassai, 27, added he could offer a new perspective to board discussions.
This is Bellassai’s first run for public office. Both he and Myers are running as independents as required for school board contenders.
The Craig County School Board oversees a divison that serves about 590 students in grades K-12.
