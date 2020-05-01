A Volvo Trucks company official confirmed Friday that an unnamed employee at its Dublin operation was diagnosed last month with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“We were notified on April 21 that a colleague had COVID-19,” Volvo spokeswoman Mary Beth Halprin wrote in an email. “The employee, at that point, had not been in the plant since April 3.”

Halprin said the company also had been informed that the worker contracted the illness from a contact outside of work, and that she was recovering.

“We took, and continue to take, all necessary steps for maintaining a healthy work environment, including social distancing, professional sanitizing and cleaning each day, all consistent with CDC and OSHA guidelines,” Halprin wrote.

Recommended for you

Load comments