Community volunteers collected nearly 84,000 pounds of debris during the recent “Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake” cleanup days.
That amount nearly doubles what was collected last year, according to Lorie Smith, one of the organizers.
Debris collected along approximately 101 miles of shoreline included plastic and glass bottles, beverage cans, plastic bags, tires, food wrappers and containers.
Organizers said the most unusual items collected this year included dock furniture, a full-sized grill and a giant flamingo blowup float.
“We got an earlier start on planning and increased our marketing efforts, which really help build awareness for how important these annual cleanup days are to the overall health, beauty and safety of our lake,” said Smith, president of the Smith Mountain Lake Association.
That association organizes the event in collaboration with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission.
“The heavy rainfall we experienced over the winter and spring made this year’s efforts even more essential,” Smith said. “We put the call out for volunteers early, and the Smith Mountain Lake community really stepped up.”
According to the recent report, 326 individuals — a 32% increase over 2018 — participated in the cleanup. Volunteers received free gloves, trash bags and a commemorative t-shirt and were invited to a post-event celebration at Mango’s Bar and Grill.
In connection with the cleanup, 50 registered events also were held throughout May at various lake locations.
The 2019 sponsors of the Take Pride initiative included American Electric Power, Western Virginia Water Authority, Berkshire Hathaway Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate, Capps Home Building Center, Glenda McDaniel–Long & Foster Real Estate, Turner’s Dock Building and The Windward Waterfront Lots and Custom Homes.
The cleanup report is at www.takepridesml.com or at the TLAC office on the upper level of The Plaza, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 200, in Moneta.
Cox seeking nominations for conservation heroes
Applications are being accepted through Wednesday for Cox Conserves Heroes.
The awards program, created by Cox Enterprises and the Trust for Public Land, honors environmental volunteers who create, preserve or enhance shared outdoor spaces in their local communities.
The program’s goal is to inspire and encourage individuals who are making a positive impact on the planet through volunteerism and honor them with financial support to a nonprofit of their choice.
In Virginia, the nonprofit selected by an honoree will receive $10,000, and the honoree will compete nationally for an additional $50,000 award.
To date, the national Cox Conserves Heroes program has donated $990,000 to environmental nonprofits and honored more than 200 volunteers.
Since 2012, Roanoke Valley organizations have received $47,500 through the program, with the last being in 2017 when Barbara Duerk’s recognition benefited the Roanoke Valley Chapter of FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Other winners since 2012 are: Janet Scheid and the Western Virginia Land Trust, Bill Gordge and Pathfinders for Greenways, Brian Batteiger and Pathfinders for Greenways, Heidi Ketler and Roanoke Valley Chapter of FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway, and Ron McCorkle and Roanoke Community Garden Association.
Nominate a volunteer of any age by filling out the form at www.coxconservesheroes.com by July 31.
TAP names talent winners
Soulaccoustics of Roanoke was the first-place winner in the Total Action for Progress Roanoke’s Voice talent event in late May.
The program raised more than $14,000 to support survivors of domestic violence, including supporting TAP’s Sabrina’s Place program.
Sabrina’s Place is a supervised visitation and exchange center developed and funded in conjunction with the city of Roanoke. It is part of the region’s court system.
Greg Perkins of Covington won second place in the competition and Patice Holland of Roanoke won third. The People’s Choice award went to Melanie Morris of Roanoke.