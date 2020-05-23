The parking lot at the corner of Salem Avenue and Third Street is the proposed site of the new bus transfer station. The project has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but may proceed later this year.
Buses entering and departing the Campbell Court station must be aware of pedestrians and alert them, usually with a toot of their horn, that they are approaching the entrance or exit to drive onto Campbell Avenue or Salem Avenue.
The Roanoke Times | File 2019
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
The coronavirus outbreak has delayed planning and construction of a proposed bus station, train station and multimillion-dollar development at three locations downtown. But the projects could advance later this year.
The city wants to collect ideas for the design of the future bus station from the public. If restrictions on public gatherings are relaxed in time, that discussion could begin as soon as June, said Sherman Stovall, assistant city manager.
Roanoke plans new facilities to bring local public transportation into the modern era. In a companion project, Lucas Thornton, with Hist:Re Partners, plans apartments, offices and retail improvements to replace Campbell Court, the city’s bus station near Jefferson Street, once Valley Metro moves to its new location.
Valley Metro plans to build a transit transfer center with waiting rooms and rider amenities on the parking lot northwest of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Once constructed, buses would run in and out of the center six days a week between roughly 6 a.m. and nearly 9 p.m. Some representatives of nearby apartments and small businesses have said that they object to the proposal and plan to ask the Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals to veto the location.
If the planned design discussions do begin in June, the bus station project could possibly undergo board review in late summer, Stovall said. If the board approved the project, crews would erect a temporary bus station first, according to current plans. The permanent bus station would be built soon after. Once Valley Metro has moved out of Campbell Court, Roanoke has plans to trade Campbell Court to Hist:Re Partners in return for real estate at Jefferson Street and Norfolk Avenue. The city plans to remodel the facility at that corner, which sits adjacent to Amtrak’s Roanoke platform, as a train station. Hist:Re Partners plans to raze most of Campbell Court and build its project at an estimated cost of $35 million.
The city, Valley Metro and the developer agreed to a multi-year timeline for the projects last fall. The city hired a designer for the bus station and bought the land it intends to use. However, the response to the pandemic shut down much business, government and educational activity, and officials had to postpone inviting the public to discuss the bus station. In addition, the zoning appeals board ceased to meet.
