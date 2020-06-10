Virginia’s stay-at-home order — or safer-at-home order, as the governor later modified it — expired Wednesday with little fanfare.
Virginians have been moving about for several weeks, first in tentative small gatherings held mostly outdoors. That blossomed last Friday into bigger steps into the new normal of Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan. Diners may drink in the ambiance inside their favorite restaurants, gym patrons can work off the pandemic pounds packed on while snacking at home and kids can meet up with playmates on playgrounds and rejoin teammates on ball fields.
With a face-covering mandate still in place, all of this should look a little different than before Virginians were told to stay home to help slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia's health commissioner, said in a phone interview Wednesday that the virus is still very much present so he hopes people will embrace the new normal: Wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance.
“I believe Virginians will do the right thing. I certainly saw that this spring. The majority of Virginians stayed at home and did their part to slow the spread of this disease,” he said. “As a result, we have done very well at tamping down COVID-19. I’m confident going forward, Virginians will wear the masks and wash hands as we open up without having a huge spike.”
And that’s the concern. As Oliver was making the rounds with media calls, the Virginia Department of Health was posting Wednesday’s numbers: Another 18 Virginians had died, pushing the total to 1,514. Cases rose 439 to 52,177, and another 69 people were admitted to hospitals, for 5,277 admissions since the pandemic started.
Oliver said if the numbers remain stable, Virginia’s hospitals can handle those who become very ill from the virus.
“Right now we are in a situation where we can identify cases as they happen and get them the care they need, figure out who they exposed, get them in quarantine,” he said. “We can do that work at the level we are now, and we would be able to do it even if it were to increase some. But if everyone else is doing their part by wearing a mask and washing hands, I think we can avoid a big spike.”
Oliver said that the department in the last few weeks has hired a few hundred of the 1,200 investigators and contact tracers it plans to have, and that with reassigning employees it now has 870 workers able to interview people who test positive and trace their contacts.
Meanwhile, he said, they watch the data for trends. It’s too soon to know what impact large protests might have on the spread of the virus.
“It is clear, however, anytime you have gatherings, you increase the risk of getting COVID-19,” he said.
"It's important to support our local economy, but we must not lapse into quarantine fatigue and forget the precautions that need to be taken," said Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb during the city's weekly media briefing.
Mayor Sherman Lea said people need to follow guidelines.
“Precaution is the word of the day as we continue to phase in our opening,” he said. “I think some people may have gathered from the events that are occurring with the protests and public gatherings that things are back to normal. They’re really not.”
The number of local cases of COVID-19 has increased week over week in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts. While case counts in much of Virginia are on a downward trend, locally they continue at a slight upward pace.
Some of it is due to about a dozen outbreaks in businesses, restaurants, long-term care facilities, a day care and a church. The virus is affecting Hispanic residents at a disproportionately higher rate.
City Manager Bob Cowell said Roanoke is working with the Health Department to provide support for testing in harder-hit neighborhoods and is trying to get public health messages out in English and Spanish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Everyone needs to stay home until we have a vaccine.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.