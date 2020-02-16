Black Americans need to vote even when they find fault with the candidates, a Virginia Tech sociology professor said Sunday during a black history event in Roanoke that examined the sacrifices and blood shed to win the right to vote.
“We see younger, more progressive black voters questioning the wisdom of voting at all, at least in national elections,” said Ellington Graves , director of Tech’s Africana Studies program and assistant provost for inclusion and diversity.
When the candidates are less than ideal, the decision comes down to who would do the least harm to black voters.
“There are no easy answers. It is true the lesser of two evils is not the choice any of us would prefer,” he said, but all should remember that men and women suffered and lost their lives for the right to vote.
Graves spoke Sunday during a black history celebration hosted by the U.S. Postal Service at William Fleming High School.
Graves said most Americans look at 1870 and the ratification of the 15th amendment as the first time black men were granted the right to vote in the United States.
“What many don’t know is that some black men were able to vote in a small number of states prior to that vote,” he said. New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania early in their statehoods had permitted freemen who owned property to vote.
It wasn’t until the early 19th century that “the idea that black folks were completely inferior regardless of their wealth or status” began to emerge, and it coincided with the movement to extend voting rights to non -property owners, he said.
“This brought fear that poor black men, and perhaps even those who were enslaved, might be able to participate in elections,” Graves said.
Graves said for every two or three steps forward in gaining voting rights, black Americans were forced to take one or two steps back. The remedy is to vote and vote again. And if politicians fail to represent voters’ interests, “let’s encourage our neighbors to replace them. And when we can’t find good candidates, let’s become them.”
Graves said afterward that black voters may again be forced to pick between the lesser of two evils in November’s presidential election, but they need to participate since only half of Americans vote.
“If you see someone in the system who is less than perfect, you need to get involved. You need to have input into the next one, or the next one, or become the next one,” he said. “For half the population to sit back and say, ‘I don’t feel like there’s anything in this for me,’ that’s why there is nothing in it for them.”
CheRee Wiley, who teaches the African American culture class at Patrick Henry High School, shared a similar message.
“I have some seniors standing up here that I preach to all the time. You need to register to vote. You need to practice this right because people sacrificed,” Wiley said. “Change will only come if we use that vote.”
She brought three students to talk about the intimidation, poll taxes and literacy tests that were used to prevent black people from voting, and of the difficult trials and eventual triumph of the civil rights movement.
“People did bleed. They died,” she said. “People, not just black people but of other races, because they understood the importance of the vote. They understood that in order for change to happen, it had to come from legislation. And you can’t be part of legislation if you can’t vote.”
The black history celebration was hosted by the U.S. Postal Service, which used the event to add to the city’s black history by installing the first black female postmaster in Roanoke.
Tashonda Harley began her career as a mail carrier with the postal service 22 years ago in her native New York. She rose through management in Charlotte and Baltimore and came to Roanoke in October for what she thought would be a temporary position. But she liked it here and put in for the postmaster position and received the commission in January.
“I’m the eyes and ears of the post office for the city of Roanoke, so I’ll be getting involved in community activities,” Harley said. “And also making sure we are giving customers what they need as far as service.”
